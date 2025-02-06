People Name 10 Oddly Hot Celebrities That Aren't Conventionally Attractive

Attraction is a strange thing – sometimes, it's not about perfect features or Hollywood charm but something unexpected that just works. Whether it’s a unique voice, an intense stare, or an offbeat personality, these celebrities have a certain something that makes them irresistible. Here are 10 unconventional celebrity crushes that ordinary people can’t help but love.

10. Bill Skarsgård

Stuart Hardy/ABACAPRESS.COM/Abaca/East News

9. Ed Sheeran

DPRF/STAR MAX/IPx/Associated Press/East News

8. Joaquin Phoenix

7. William Dafoe

6. Cillian Murphy

Lumeimages.com / Avalon/Photoshot/East News

5. Tom Hiddleston

Chris Pizzello/Invision/East News

4. Benedict Cumberbatch

3. Daniel Craig

Kristin Callahan/Everett Collection/East News

2. Adrien Brody

Julie Edwards / Avalon/Photoshot/East News

1. Adam Driver

Elizabeth Goodenough/Everett Collection/East News

People’s list of the most irresistible men of 2024 is here, and they’re ready to steal the spotlight and maybe a few hearts along the way. With their striking looks, undeniable charm, and magnetic presence, these 10 men prove that true attraction goes beyond just good looks.

Preview photo credit Chris Pizzello/Invision/East News, Julie Edwards / Avalon/Photoshot/East News, Elizabeth Goodenough/Everett Collection/East News

