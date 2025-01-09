The 10 Hottest Men of 2024, According to People’s Ranking

People
23 hours ago

The most irresistible men of 2024, according to People, are here to steal the spotlight and leave us all breathless. With their undeniable charm, stunning looks, and captivating presence, these 10 men prove that charisma is just as powerful as physical attraction.

10. Matt Bomer

9. Joshua Jackson

8. Timothée Chalamet

Scott A Garfitt/Invision/East News

7. Theo James

6. Paul Mescal

5. Shaboozey

4. Austin Butler

Jeffrey Mayer / Avalon/Photoshot/East News

3. Andrew Garfield

Joel C Ryan/Invision/East News

2. Pedro Pascal

Chris Pizzello/Invision/East News

1. Manny Jacinto

Scott A Garfitt/Invision/East News

Preview photo credit Scott A Garfitt/Invision/East News, Chris Pizzello/Invision/East News, Scott A Garfitt/Invision/East News

