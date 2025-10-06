10 Nail Ideas Dominating Salons This Fall Season
Fall is closing in, that means grabbing the closest mug, making yourself a warm drink, and cozying it up under a blanket. For your next pedicure set, that means looking at some gorgeous browns, dark greens, and elegant navies. This fall 2025, it’s time to embrace a dark nail set.
1. Navy elegance
Going with the dark theme of the season, navy blue is an ideal choice. This midnight shade will have you ready for spooky season. It gives off a subtle elegance, without being as dark as black. Plus, it pairs well with a variety of wardrobes, whether you tend to veer toward neutrals or brighter clothes.
2. Forest green
A deep green pedicure might seem out of the ordinary, but something about this shade adds a bit of freshness to the season. Since it’s dark, it gives you more room to match with a larger variety of wardrobe choices, unlike a pastel green. Overall, it’s new and worth trying this fall, especially if you’re going as Fiona from Shrek for Halloween.
3. Fall brown with gold accents.
A chocolate brown pedicure decorated with gold accents and a small leaf detail is what fall is all about. Both colors complement each other so well, you won’t stop looking down for a peek. This pair would also look perfect as a mani. You can add the gold accents around the cuticle or a stripe down a few of your toes.
4. Cherry red
Dark cherry gives you a more elegant take on the classic red nails. The added darkness to the hue makes it fit much better with the colder seasons. Plus, the nail color is perfect for loads of Halloween costumes, whether you’re going as a witch, clown, or nurse.
5. Oatmeal beige
No matter which season you’re in, a timeless neutral beige won’t go out of style. It’s chic, versatile, and won’t contrast too much with any outfit you pick. An oatmeal beige, specifically, offers a light shade among all the dark fall shades listed.
6. Warm gray
You know that cozy, overcast Sunday feeling in the fall? That’s the vibe a warm gray pedicure gives you. It’s softer, with a little warmth that keeps it from feeling cold. It’s subtle but still makes your pedicure look polished.
7. A pumpkin touch
In summer, we’ve witnessed a juicy pop of colors along with some fruity designs. With fall rolling around, why not keep the trend going with some pumpkin spice? A pumpkin pedi will give you a brighter option if dark nails aren’t your cup of tea. Plus, they’ll feel quite fitting as you sip your pumpkin spice latte.
8. A pop of magenta
While earthy tones dominate the season, a swipe of brilliant magenta provides a stunning pop of color. It stands in beautiful contrast to the warm shades of burnt orange and navy blue. It’s a more modern alternative to deeper berries. It adds an instant lift to cozy autumn outfits.
9. Plum
Purples are always a stunning shade to paint your nails. If you used to don a lavender pedi for the summer months, a darker plum can be your new go-to. It especially looks gorgeous on darker skin tones. The shade appears almost velvety and makes anything look more expensive.
10. Burnt orange
Look no further than a burnt orange pedicure, the quintessential shade for fall. This warm, earthy hue captures the very essence of the season. Far from a conventional choice, it offers a sophisticated and unexpected pop of color that feels both cozy and bold.
So, whether you’re leaning into the bold, cozy energy of a burnt orange or the quiet, chic vibe of a warm gray, these shades offer a fresh way to ground your fall looks. Speaking of which, here’s how you can elevate your next season’s wardrobe.
