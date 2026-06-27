15 Lively Travel Stories That Go Far Beyond Anything a Beach Vacation Could Promise

We were allowed to come onboard and take a closer look at the vessel. They told us that this boat was built in 1994 as part of some student project — it seems the students decided to recreate an old fishing boat.

There’s nothing modern, no electronic equipment, no synthetics. Just wood, tar, canvas, linseed oil. No lights. Only a small solar panel for charging a phone.

The girls told us that this is how they spend their vacation. They had already sailed to the coasts of Iceland, the Faroe Islands, and had been to France. That means they covered quite significant distances, with waves up to 20 feet high.

There are no heaters or stoves either. I asked about heating, but the girls just shrugged indifferently, saying, “Actually, we often fish on it in winter. It can get a bit cold. But now, it’s not cold...” I was impressed.