10 Pedicure Ideas That Are Ideal for This September
1. Metallic gold.
As we head to autumn, a warm metallic like gold gives you just what you need for a sleek and elegant new pedi. The extra sparkle is perfect when worn with a strappy pair of heels or black slippers to contrast that shiny gold.
2. Cobalt blue.
If you want to ease into autumn nail trends without sacrificing the brightness of summer colors, pick a cobalt blue for your next pedi appointment. The striking blue matches lots of skin tones, particularly those with fair or very dark complexions.
3. Dark browns.
You’ve likely noticed the sudden burst of brown shades everywhere, not just nails. The reason is simple. It’s a cozy shade that offers an organic and psychological warmth people crave in times of overstimulation. A brown pedicure may just lend you that feeling of coziness.
4. Matcha green.
Matcha is still maintaining its trend control this September. The light muted color works well with various complexions. It gives off a nature-inspired freshness and calmness. Similar to the browns, matcha green also offers a grounding and feeling of coziness.
5. Dark cherry.
Dark cherry is the ultimate autumn color. It never fails to stun and complement most skin tones. Preferably worn with a shine, this shade works perfectly well with a pair of black sandals or slippers. The pedi effortlessly goes well with any autumn wardrobe.
6. Milky neutrals.
Oat milky nails offer a soft, creamy neutral that’s taking over as the go-to shade for minimalist lovers. This warm, barely-there beige with a milky finish gives you a perfect transition from summer to fall, it pairs beautifully with both casual and formal outfits. The slightly opaque formula gives nails a healthy, “your nails but better” effect, making it a low-maintenance favorite for those who prefer subtlety over bold statements.
7. Stripped-back pedi.
For a fresh, no-fuss aesthetic, stripped-back nails are your next pedi pick. Think sheer tints, barely-there glosses, and natural nail buffing. This trend celebrates healthy, well-groomed nails with minimal embellishment. It’s perfect for professionals or anyone craving a chic, low-commitment manicure.
8. Glazed pedis.
If you’re craving high-shine, glazed nails are the way to go this September. Inspired by the viral “glazed donut” look, this trend features ultra-glossy finishes, often with a pearlescent or metallic sheen, creating a wet-lacquer effect. Shades like frosted taupe, iridescent silver, and soft gold mimic the look of sugar-glazed treats, offering a luxurious twist on neutral manicures.
9. Light pink.
Instead of the usual bubblegum hue, opt for sophisticated dreamy pinks, barely-there blushes, or muted rose tones for a timeless yet fresh look. These shades offer versatility, pairing effortlessly with both warm autumn tones and lingering summer vibes. You can choose a glossy finish, a soft matte, or a hint of shimmer. Either way, it’s the perfect choice for those who want a feminine, polished manicure that transitions seamlessly from day to night.
10. Sea green.
A sea green pedicure is gaining traction among the Pinterest folk, and for good reason. It’s an ideal shade to move from summer to autumn. It’s ocean-inspired while maintaining a darkness heavily associated with autumn. Pair it with neutral outfits to let your toes pop, or complement it with earthy autumn shades
If solid colors aren’t your cup of tea, then you’ll want to check out these statement nail art looks. Take these pics and book your next pedi session for a bold new autumn set..