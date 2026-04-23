Top 10 Nail Designs Set to Define Summer 2026

Yellow taxi manicure captures the energy of summer nails, bringing a bold yet playful touch to modern nail design. Fellow New Yorkers know how magical the city can be in the summertime, and what better way to evoke the hustle and bustle of the Big Apple than with the iconic taxi cab yellow.

“This refreshing hue adds a playful yet chic element, perfectly reflecting the contemporary style,” making it a standout choice for nail polish lovers looking to brighten up their beauty routine. It works especially well with salon gel manicure finishes for a glossy, eye-catching result.