10 Shoe Trends That Are Set to Define Spring and Summer 2026

With thoughts drifting toward the beach and sun-soaked days, the relaxed spirit of flip-flops finds its way into everyday style. This season’s designs move beyond the basics, with pops of color, kitten heels, and micro wedges giving the summer staple a fresh, modern edge. Styling remains effortless, think a crisp white tee paired with earth-toned denim, one of the season’s standout trends, for an easy, cool finish.

Even style insiders are embracing the look, with Hailey Bieber stepping out in a sleek all-black ensemble, completed with kitten heel thong sandals.