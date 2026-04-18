10 Shoe Trends That Are Set to Define Spring and Summer 2026
1. The T-Strap Sandal.
A refined evolution of the thong sandal, the T-strap stands out as a barely-there essential. With its slim strap extending up the foot, it adds just the right touch of detail, whether in timeless black or a soft hint of color. Flat styles from Polo Ralph Lauren, Jil Sander and Jennifer Chamandi showcase braided textures and striking shades, while heeled options transition effortlessly into elevated occasion looks.
2. Slim Sneakers.
Spring’s update to fall’s ballet sneaker, the low-top sneaker and ballerina hybrid, arrives even more refined than last year’s version. This sneaker trend appeals to minimalists as a casual shoe that feels understated, effortless and endlessly wearable, from morning errands to city strolls. Neutral tones offer an easy everyday option, while animal prints and bold, color-forward styles bring fresh energy to even the most pared-back outfits, all while staying highly functional.
3. The Chic Flip-Flop.
With thoughts drifting toward the beach and sun-soaked days, the relaxed spirit of flip-flops finds its way into everyday style. This season’s designs move beyond the basics, with pops of color, kitten heels, and micro wedges giving the summer staple a fresh, modern edge. Styling remains effortless, think a crisp white tee paired with earth-toned denim, one of the season’s standout trends, for an easy, cool finish.
Even style insiders are embracing the look, with Hailey Bieber stepping out in a sleek all-black ensemble, completed with kitten heel thong sandals.
4. Backless Loafers.
A classic fall staple, the loafer mule takes on a fresh perspective for spring with foldable or backless details. This updated design made a strong impression on the runways, from Victoria Beckham to Bottega Veneta, offering an easy slip-on style that still feels polished. With options ranging from square and rounded toes to flat soles and subtle block heels, these on-trend iterations integrate effortlessly into everyday outfits.
5. Fancy Footwear.
Fashion feels playful again, with warm-weather style embracing a sense of joy and self-expression. From floral appliqué designs inspired by spring blooms to disco-like sequined finishes, these statement shoes are meant to stand out. With wedding and event season on the horizon, they shine as eye-catching additions beneath flowing dresses or tailored sets. For everyday wear, sandal and sneaker variations add a touch of whimsy, bringing personality and impact while remaining effortlessly functional.
6. Ballet flats.
Once considered outdated, ballet flats have firmly re-emerged as a staple in 2026 footwear trends. This comfortable flat style is a go-to for fashion enthusiasts, balancing ease and elegance. Minimalists are increasingly choosing statement flats to elevate a capsule wardrobe.
In spring, sneakers can feel too casual, while white flats may come across as dated and boring. Red flats feel much more on point, fresh, chic, and effortlessly classy. They add a refined pop of color that elevates simple outfits without trying too hard.
7. The Wedged Mule.
A modern take on the classic clog, this season’s wedge mule steps forward with a sharper, more refined edge. From sleek black styles that emphasize a sculptural silhouette to vibrant options that make a bold statement, it’s a shoe that subtly elevates any look. Spotted across Paris and Milan during fashion week, it stands out as a true 9-to-9 staple, offering the height of a heel with all-day comfort, without the need for straps.
8. Crossover Sandals.
Crossover sandals made a strong impression throughout the Spring 2026 fashion week circuit. Miu Miu introduced a dadcore-inspired take with wide straps, Alaïa elevated the style with refined heels, and Ulla Johnson leaned into a delicate, barely-there silhouette. From relaxed to more polished options, this versatile design offers styles suited to a variety of occasions.
9. Naked Heels.
The concept of naked dressing often evokes daring celebrity moments seen on red carpets and high-profile events. Designers are now translating this aesthetic into a more wearable direction through see-through footwear crafted in PVC, mesh, and similar translucent materials that subtly showcase the pedicure. This approach brings a modern, fashion-forward edge to the trend while keeping it refined and accessible.
10. Pointy Shoes.
Pointy shoes remain a defining silhouette in modern footwear, known for their sharp, elongated toe that instantly refines any look. This season’s interpretations range from sleek minimalist designs to bold statement versions in vivid colors, metallic finishes, and textured materials. Whether styled for daywear or evening occasions, they continue to offer a polished edge that elevates both tailored outfits and more relaxed ensembles.
In 2026, style and fashion will continue to shine through thoughtfully chosen outfits that merge beauty with the latest trends. Sneakers and walking shoes lead the shoe trend, empowering individuals to express themselves successfully with confidence, comfort, and effortless appeal.
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Which footwear style do you reach for most when you want to balance everyday comfort with a polished, fashion-forward look?