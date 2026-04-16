11 Coachella-Inspired Pedicure Ideas to Elevate Your Spring 2026 Look

They don’t call it the Wild West for nothing. Tap into your wild side with a fun animal print set. Whether you go for cheetah, zebra or tiger, treat them all as modern neutrals that effortlessly pair with any festival look.

For Coachella-inspired pedicures, these bold patterns add the perfect edge to soft spring styling. They bring a playful, free-spirited energy that captures the essence of desert festivals while still feeling chic and fashion-forward.