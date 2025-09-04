10 Nannies Who Experienced Babysitting Moments You Wouldn’t Wish on Your Worst Enemy
Babysitting in this day and age is becoming a much harder job. With kids getting what they want and neglectful parents, it’s often hard to have some control over anything. In these babysitting experiences, we see the bad and the ugly side of being a nanny.
1.
The house was grimy and dirty. There was a whole colony of ants on the kitchen counter. He definitely expected me to be a maid on top of childcare. The dad was mean to the girls. He’d snap and yell at them over any little thing. When he’d come out of his office for lunch, he did not even want to see them and would get mad at them for trying to hug him or talk to him. The older daughter would cry. I was at a loss. I felt horrible when I quit because I felt like I was abandoning them. © corinnigan / Reddit
2.
This particular gem was a stay at home mom and she would sit in her “office” all day “working” while on Facebook and gossiping on the phone with her friends. The worst part was that come pay day she would try to deduct all her kids napping time, claiming I wasn’t doing anything while her “baby” slept as well as deduct all the accumulated interruptions from her child.
Her daughter would repeatedly come running and screaming into her office, complaining about how I was being mean to her because the cat kept choosing to run to me rather than her. The mom would than laugh and coddle her while mocking me for being so mean to her poor angel. © TBeIRIE / Reddit
3.
Worked for a VERY famous person. She refused to speak to me for three days because she had to wait for her children to get in the car for a whole 20 seconds. I had let the children out of the car to let them play in the kitchen because they had been sitting in the vehicle for 40 minutes, waiting for her.
© Particular-Set53** / Reddit
4.
I was babysitting 3 kids when their mom missed pickup. I thought it was traffic, but she never answered my calls. So I fed the kids. By 11 p.m., I was ready to call the police, but I finally got a call from her number. When I picked up, it wasn’t her, but her brother. It turned out she got into a minor accident and couldn’t make it on time. He told me he’s on his way to pick up the kids and relieve me. I was glad they were considerate enough to pay me for the overtime.
5.
I had a family that when the 3 year old was potty training he wet his bed and I got in trouble for washing his sheets because I was told, “He needed to learn his lesson, next time leave the sheets on the bed and don’t touch them or wash them.” I left the following week because I could not morally accept this. They also didn’t have any toothbrushes anywhere for the kids in the entire house. They didn’t believe in “discipline,” so I was supposed to let them do whatever they wanted.
© Independent_*****391 / Reddit
6.
I babysat a boy who was 8. He was the most spoiled rotten kid I’ve ever met. He whined over anything, used bad words, and bothered his sister a lot. “Mommy” always excused his behavior. One day, I took him out for a walk with my dog and he decided to push me. My dog immediately tried to protect me and almost attacked him. Luckily, I pulled the leash on time. The boy’s face went pale. From that day on, I think he learned a little respect.
7.
I worked for a school counselor and her banker husband. 3 kids. Mom was never around because she also coached sports after school. Dad would go out after work. I handed off to other sitters more than the parents. I’d come in at 10 and the baby (2m) would be in his dirty diaper from the night before. Can’t list the amount of casual neglect that happened but the cherry on top was finding out the mom was having an affair (Dad didn’t know). © marla-M / Reddit
8.
So I worked for a family with seven kids. Oldest was 14, youngest was 3. They only had the dad, the mom died when the youngest was born. Dad was insanely strict (he was in the military) and also never around. No playing, I was supposed to keep them “productive” all day. Literally for exercise I was supposed to lead them in walking around the house, rather than let them just run around the enormous lawn. We weren’t allowed to walk on the grass. If I let them play, he would find out and either come home or call to yell at me (idk if it was the housekeeper or the kids who would tell him) The kids went thru at least 6 nannies before I came. © jerseamonster / Reddit
9.
I had a lady tell me she needed a nanny for two kids. I got there and it was 5 kids 3 babies under 3. They family then left, not telling me when they were going to be coming home. They stated it would be “a couple hours”. They then came home about 8 hours later, never told me I would have to feed the kids dinner (which is fine I can feed them). My issue with this was the disrespect of my time and complete lack of communication. © QuantityOld2233 / Reddit
10.
I just turned down a nanny job that I did an in person interview with and did a one day work trial. Both parents thought I should work out in their home gym when their child was napping, while dad was also working out, because that’s what the previous nanny did. No thanks, I’m good. Very weird vibes.
© Pretty-Average-745 / Reddit
Nobody talks enough about how challenging being a nanny is or babysitting in general. Not everyone can do it, especially close family members.