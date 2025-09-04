10 Nannies Who Experienced Babysitting Moments You Wouldn’t Wish on Your Worst Enemy

So I worked for a family with seven kids. Oldest was 14, youngest was 3. They only had the dad, the mom died when the youngest was born. Dad was insanely strict (he was in the military) and also never around. No playing, I was supposed to keep them “productive” all day. Literally for exercise I was supposed to lead them in walking around the house, rather than let them just run around the enormous lawn. We weren’t allowed to walk on the grass. If I let them play, he would find out and either come home or call to yell at me (idk if it was the housekeeper or the kids who would tell him) The kids went thru at least 6 nannies before I came. © jerseamonster / Reddit