10 Pedicure Trends Dominating Summer Nail Appointments This July 2026
Summer 2026 pedicure appointments are looking completely different this July — and the nail trends filling every salon chair right now are the most varied, most exciting, and most personal the season has ever produced. From caramel glazed finishes and violet chrome to delicate lace nail art and pressed flower designs, this July’s biggest nail polish shades and gel manicure looks flatter every skin tone and turn every open sandal into a statement.
Here are the 10 pedicure trends dominating every nail appointment this summer — plus easy steps to recreate the trickier ones at home.
Caramel Glaze
Caramel glaze is the warmest, most delicious nail polish finish of the season — a rich, golden brown with a high-shine glazed gel manicure finish that glows like liquid toffee against bronzed skin. It deepens a tan, pairs naturally with gold sandals, and reads expensive on every skin tone — the glazed finish nobody saw coming and nobody can stop requesting.
Sugar Crystal
Sugar crystal nails coat the nail in a sparkling, textured finish that catches the light like crushed sugar — translucent, multidimensional, and unlike any flat nail polish finish. It reads playful and luxurious at once, flattering every skin tone in strappy sandals — the pedicure that looks like it belongs at a rooftop party.
How to get this look:
- Apply a clear or sheer colored gel base and cure fully.
- While still tacky, press fine iridescent sugar glitter across the surface with a sponge applicator.
- Seal with a thick, glossy top coat to smooth the texture and lock in the sparkle.
Steel Blue
While baby blue was a summer favorite in previous seasons, this year it’s getting replaced with steel blue.
It’s a muted, industrial blue that sits between slate and denim, and looks sharp and confident against every skin tone in open sandals.
Champagne Ombré
Champagne ombré blends a warm skin color seamlessly into a soft gold shimmer across the nail — a gradient so subtle and luminous it looks like the nail is lit from within. The most quietly luxurious gel manicure finish of the season, flattering every skin tone and glowing most beautifully in natural light.
How to get this look:
- Apply a warm neutral gel base and cure fully.
- Dab champagne gold gel onto a makeup sponge and press onto the tip of the nail, blending upward.
- Build gradually for a seamless gradient.
- Cure and seal with a glossy top coat.
Neon Pink
Neon pink is the loudest, most unapologetic nail polish statement of July — a fully saturated, electric pink that glows against every skin tone like it’s lit from within. One coat and every sandal looks like a party — the pedicure color that photographs in direct sunlight better than anything else on the polish wall.
Pressed Flower
Pressed flower nails embed real dried botanicals beneath a clear gel finish — tiny petals, leaves, and flowers preserved permanently on the nail for a finish that looks like nature itself applied to your toes. The most genuinely unique nail art of July 2026 — no two sets ever look exactly the same.
How to get this look:
- Apply a clear gel base and cure fully.
- Place tiny dried flower petals directly onto the uncured gel topper.
- Apply another thin layer of clear gel over the flowers to seal them in place.
- Cure fully and finish with a thick, glossy top coat for a smooth, glass-like surface.
Peachy Glow
Peachy glow sits exactly where skin tone meets warm peach — so close to natural it reads like your nails but better, with a healthy, sun-kissed finish that flatters every skin tone in open sandals. The polish that makes feet look their most polished without a single drop of obvious color — quiet, refined, and endlessly wearable.
Violet Chrome
Violet chrome is the most electrifying metallic pedicure this July — a deep, vivid purple with a liquid mirror finish that shifts between violet and silver in the light. Bold enough to replace every piece of jewelry you planned to wear, stunning against every skin tone in strappy sandals — the chrome finish that makes classic metallics look ordinary.
Mosaic Art
Mosaic nail art covers the nail in tiny geometric fragments of color — turquoise, coral, gold, and white arranged in an irregular pattern that looks like a miniature Mediterranean tile on every toe. The most artistic, most vacation-inspired nail art of the season — and the one that photographs best against white linen and stone floors.
How to get this look:
- Apply a white gel base and cure fully.
- Using a thin nail art brush, fill irregular geometric sections with turquoise, coral, and gold gel.
- Outline each section with thin black gel lines for definition.
- Seal with a glossy top coat to enhance the tile-like depth.
Sienna Rust
Sienna rust is the warmest, most earthy nail polish color right now — a rich, burnt orange-brown that glows against bronzed skin like the hottest hour of a summer afternoon. Classic red had its moment — sienna rust is the bolder, more fashion-forward shade taking its place this July.
It pairs most naturally with leather sandals and gold jewelry — the pedicure color that feels like the season itself bottled into a single shade.
Which of these pedicure looks are you booking first — the warm glow of caramel glaze, the delicate detail of pressed flowers, or the bold drama of violet chrome? Share with us your favorite summer 2026 pedicure look.