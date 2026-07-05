10 Pedicure Trends Dominating Summer Nail Appointments This July 2026

Summer 2026 pedicure appointments are looking completely different this July — and the nail trends filling every salon chair right now are the most varied, most exciting, and most personal the season has ever produced. From caramel glazed finishes and violet chrome to delicate lace nail art and pressed flower designs, this July’s biggest nail polish shades and gel manicure looks flatter every skin tone and turn every open sandal into a statement.

Here are the 10 pedicure trends dominating every nail appointment this summer — plus easy steps to recreate the trickier ones at home.