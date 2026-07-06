10 Pedicure Trends for Summer 2026 Taking Over Every Nail Salon This Month

There is a very specific feeling that hits when you look down at your feet in a great pair of sandals and think: yes, those are the toes. Summer 2026 is delivering that feeling in ways this season hasn't before — and nail salons are fully feeling the energy. Appointment books are packed, polish bars are being refreshed mid-week, and nail technicians say the same thing keep coming up over and over: clients know exactly what they want, they've done the research, and they're walking in ready.

From softly painterly watercolor nail art and the chicest foggy French tips to vivid turquoise and glazed strawberry jelly finishes, these are the 10 pedicure trends owning every salon chair this month — and a few of them are completely unexpected.