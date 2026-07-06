10 Pedicure Trends for Summer 2026 Taking Over Every Nail Salon This Month
There is a very specific feeling that hits when you look down at your feet in a great pair of sandals and think: yes, those are the toes. Summer 2026 is delivering that feeling in ways this season hasn't before — and nail salons are fully feeling the energy. Appointment books are packed, polish bars are being refreshed mid-week, and nail technicians say the same thing keep coming up over and over: clients know exactly what they want, they've done the research, and they're walking in ready.
From softly painterly watercolor nail art and the chicest foggy French tips to vivid turquoise and glazed strawberry jelly finishes, these are the 10 pedicure trends owning every salon chair this month — and a few of them are completely unexpected.
Foggy French Tips
The French manicure has been reinventing itself all season, and the foggy French tip is its most quietly cool chapter yet. Instead of a crisp, bright white edge over a pink base, this version swaps both elements for something softer: a sheer, translucent base and a milky, blurred white tip that looks less like nail polish and more like naturally luminous toes.
Nail experts describe it as the “it-girl” French of the moment — soft, muted, and perfect for anyone who wants the polish of a French pedicure without anything that reads too done or too sharp. It’s the clean-girl answer to a timeless nail design, and it grows out beautifully, too.
How to get this look:
- Apply a sheer or translucent milky gel base and cure.
- Mix a soft white gel with a tiny amount of sheer pink to create a milky, off-white tip shade.
- Apply the tip using a flat brush, deliberately keeping the edge slightly diffused rather than sharp.
- Cure and seal with a glossy top coat for that signature soft-focus finish.
Watercolor Floral Nail Art
This is the pedicure for anyone who has ever wished their toes looked like a tiny painting — and in summer 2026, that wish is very much granted. Watercolor floral nail art layers soft, translucent petals in blush, lilac, and coral directly onto a sheer base, blending the colors into each other so the edges dissolve like wet ink on paper rather than sitting as hard shapes.
Beauty editors have spotted the look making major waves since the Met Gala, where it turned heads as one of the most artful nail designs of the night — and it has been landing in salons everywhere since. On toes, concentrating the floral detail on the big toe while keeping the rest sheer keeps it editorial rather than overwhelming.
How to get this look:
- Apply a sheer or milky gel base and cure fully.
- Using a fine nail art brush, apply two or three translucent gel shades — blush, lilac, coral — in loose petal shapes, letting them overlap and bleed into each other slightly.
- Cure immediately to lock the watercolor effect in place.
- Seal with a glossy top coat for a luminous, finished result.
Turquoise
Move over cobalt — turquoise is the blue that’s taking over toes this month. Sitting right at the intersection of blue and green, turquoise carries the clarity of the ocean at its most impossibly perfect: vivid, electric, and sun-kissed in a way that makes every skin tone look like it just came back from a two-week holiday.
Nail technicians say bold, saturated shades that feel energetic and vacation-ready are among the most-requested finishes of the season — and turquoise delivers that without the intensity of a neon. In a high-gloss gel nail finish, it looks like a piece of the Caribbean applied directly to your toes.
Glazed Strawberry Jelly
Jelly nails are one of the defining nail polish finishes of summer 2026, and the glazed strawberry version is the most rebooked of all of them, giving classic red a softer, more modern update. Think a deep, translucent red-pink — the exact color of a ripe strawberry held up to the light — applied in a sheer gel formula that lets light pass through rather than sitting flat on the nail.
Nail experts confirm that the jelly finish is where summer’s juicy, fruit-toned shades really come alive — syrupy, glossy, dimensional, and with a candy-glass quality that an opaque nail polish simply cannot replicate. On toes against bronzed skin in strappy heels, it looks genuinely edible in the best possible way.
Sage Chrome
Chrome nails have covered silver, gold, lavender and rose — and now sage is having its moment. This is a muted, earthy green with a pearlescent glaze finish that shifts between sage and soft silver in the light, delivering something that feels simultaneously natural and futuristic.
Beauty experts say iridescent and chrome finishes in unexpected colorways are among the most fashion-forward pedicure choices of the season — and sage chrome sits at the intersection of the quiet luxury nail trend and the chrome nail trend in a way nothing else quite manages. It looks like jewelry on toes, pairs beautifully with neutral summer outfits, and photographs stunningly in natural light.
How to get this look:
- Apply two coats of a muted sage or dusty green gel and cure fully.
- While the inhibition layer is still tacky, buff a silver or pale gold chrome powder over the nail using a sponge tip — the green base will shift the chrome into a sage-toned metallic.
- Seal with a no-wipe top coat for maximum shine.
Lilac
Lavender has had its moment — lilac is what comes next. Cooler, crisper, and with a slightly more electric quality than its warmer cousin, lilac sits in that perfect dreamy register that looks effortlessly chic in open sandals and flatters every skin tone without exception.
Nail technicians confirm that lilac is one of the breakout nail polish shades of summer 2026 — a joyful, personality-forward choice that works just as well in a sheer, barely-there finish as it does in a fully saturated gel manicure. The most fashion-forward version adds an iridescent shimmer topper for a finish that shifts in the light — dreamy, feminine, and impossible to tire of.
Coquette Pink
Coquette pink is the softest, most romantic pedicure trend of the season — and it is filling salon chairs faster than almost anything else this month. Sitting somewhere between blush and baby pink, it has a delicate, ribbon-bow quality that reads feminine and effortless rather than sweet or babyish.
Fashion and beauty editors agree that the coquette aesthetic — soft, romantic, and deliberately pretty — is one of the defining beauty directions of summer 2026, and on toes in open sandals it translates into the most wearable, universally flattering gel nail finish of the season. It pairs beautifully with gold jewelry, white linen, and anything that belongs on a terrace in the sun.
Rhinestone Flower Accents
This is the nail art trend that brings genuine dimension to a pedicure without requiring a full set of elaborate designs on every toe. Rhinestone or sequin flowers — a tiny cluster of crystals arranged into a bloom — are applied as an accent on the big toe over a solid color or French tip base, adding just enough sparkle and texture to make the whole look feel elevated and intentional.
Nail technicians say rhinestone flowers are taking over this season — delivering Y2K energy and dimensional nail art for clients who want something special but aren’t ready to commit to full 3D charms. In a gel nail finish, the crystals stay put for weeks and catch the light in sandals in a way that feels genuinely luxurious.
How to get this look:
- Apply your chosen gel base color and cure fully.
- While a thin layer of gel top coat is still tacky, place rhinestones using a dotting tool, arranging them in a small flower shape on the big toe.
- Apply a second layer of top coat carefully around — not over — the stones to secure them and prevent lifting.
Pearl White
White nail polish has been a summer staple forever — but pearl white is the version that’s making everyone reconsider every plain white pedicure they’ve ever had. Instead of a flat, opaque white, pearl white carries a soft luminosity that glows in sunlight rather than just reflecting it: milky, softly iridescent, and with a finish that makes toes look healthy and beautifully maintained rather than simply painted.
Beauty editors describe it as the elevated alternative to basic white nail polish — effortless, clean, and expensive-looking in every sandal. Applied in a glossy gel nail finish with meticulous cuticle prep, pearl white is the pedicure equivalent of a classic white linen shirt: simple, timeless, and always exactly right.
Animal Print Accents
Animal print on toes sounds like it could tip into too much — and in the wrong hands, it might. But the way nail technicians are doing it this summer is anything but overwhelming. A single leopard spot accent on the big toe, a zebra stripe detail over a neutral gel base, or a subtle tortoiseshell effect on one nail while the rest stay clean: these are nail designs that use animal print as punctuation rather than the whole sentence.
Nail experts say animal prints are one of the standout nail art directions of summer 2026 — working just as effectively as a focal point on a single accent nail as they do woven into more elaborate designs. Bold, fashion-forward, and surprisingly wearable when kept intentional and precise.
How to get this look:
- Apply a neutral or warm beige gel base and cure fully.
- Using a fine nail art brush and a deep brown or black gel, paint small irregular spots or brush strokes across the big toe in a leopard or zebra pattern.
- Add a warm amber or caramel tone inside the leopard spots for depth.
- Seal with a glossy top coat — the shine is what makes the whole thing look polished rather than costume-y.
Summer 2026 is proving that a great pedicure is no longer just about picking a shade, it’s about picking a feeling. 💝
So... which of these pedicures speaks to you? Drop your fave in the comments! ✨
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