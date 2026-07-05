10 Summer Pedicure Trends Taking Over Nail Salons Everywhere This July 2026

July is peak pedicure season, and nail salons everywhere are feeling it. Appointment slots are vanishing days in advance, the polish bar is getting restocked mid-week, and nail technicians say the same thing on repeat: clients are walking in knowing exactly what they want. Summer 2026 has already delivered some of the most exciting pedicure looks in years, and July is where the best of them are fully hitting their stride.

From color-shifting chromes straight off the runway to juicy jelly finishes and quietly luxurious bare nail looks, these are the 10 pedicure trends filling salon chairs right now — plus easy steps to recreate the trickier ones at home.