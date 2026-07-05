10 Summer Pedicure Trends Taking Over Nail Salons Everywhere This July 2026
July is peak pedicure season, and nail salons everywhere are feeling it. Appointment slots are vanishing days in advance, the polish bar is getting restocked mid-week, and nail technicians say the same thing on repeat: clients are walking in knowing exactly what they want. Summer 2026 has already delivered some of the most exciting pedicure looks in years, and July is where the best of them are fully hitting their stride.
From color-shifting chromes straight off the runway to juicy jelly finishes and quietly luxurious bare nail looks, these are the 10 pedicure trends filling salon chairs right now — plus easy steps to recreate the trickier ones at home.
Seaglass Nails
This is the pedicure trend that feels like it was literally pulled from the ocean floor — and that’s exactly the point. Seaglass nails layer a shifting, iridescent chrome or translucent sheer finish over a milky or soft neutral base, creating a color that moves between aqua, seafoam, silvery blue and pearl depending on the light — just like a piece of frosted sea glass catching the sun.
Nail experts describe it as the perfect meeting point of three major trends at once: chrome, jelly, and multi-tonal nail design — all working together in a finish that feels both futuristic and effortlessly beachy. On toes, it pairs perfectly with white linen, gold jewelry, and anything that belongs near water.
How to get this look:
- Apply two thin coats of a sheer blue or aqua pearl gel and cure fully.
- Buff an iridescent or duochrome chrome powder over the surface using a sponge tip.
- Seal with a no-wipe gel top coat to lock in the color-shifting finish.
Butter Yellow
Butter yellow has been quietly building since spring, and July is the month it fully takes over. This isn’t a sharp, acid lemon — it’s a creamy, golden-toned yellow that sits somewhere between sunlight and warm honey, flattering every skin tone without demanding attention the way a neon would.
Searches for the shade have surged over 1,000% in recent months, and nail technicians confirm it’s one of the most consistently rebooked pedicure colors of the season — clients leave the salon, get compliments, and come straight back for a refill. In a glossy gel manicure finish, butter yellow on toes looks like bottled sunshine. Warm, optimistic, and impossible to wear without smiling.
Jelly Peach
If hot pink jelly was the first act, jelly peach is the softer, more wearable second chapter — and July is exactly when it lands. Think a sheer, translucent peach that lets light pass through the nail polish rather than sitting on top of it, creating a candy-glass finish that looks like a ripe fruit held up to sunlight.
Nail experts call it the ultimate vacation nail of the season — sheer, glossy, dimensional, and wearable in a way that an opaque shade simply cannot replicate. Against a summer tan and gold sandals, jelly peach reads like a skincare glow applied directly to the toe — effortless, fresh, and genuinely beautiful.
Fuchsia
Fuchsia is the hot pink upgrade nobody knew they needed. More saturated than bubblegum, cooler than coral, and sharper than magenta — it sits in a very specific register that manages to feel both bold and polished at the same time.
Beauty editors confirm fuchsia is the standout “it” shade of summer 2026 — punchy, playful, and chic enough to wear from a beach bar to a rooftop dinner without changing a thing. In a glossy gel nail finish, it photographs brilliantly against bronzed skin and pairs just as well with a printed bikini as it does with an all-white linen set. The nail polish shade that makes every sandal look chosen on purpose.
Aura Nails
Aura nails take the ombré concept and push it somewhere softer, more atmospheric, and entirely more interesting. Instead of a clean gradient from one color to another, the color is applied in a hazy, diffused bloom at the center of the nail — like a glow radiating outward — leaving the edges sheer and the overall effect looking almost luminous.
Nail technicians say the most-requested version this season layers warm golden or marigold tones for a golden-hour effect, though butter yellow, coral, and lavender versions are equally stunning. It’s nail art that looks incredibly complex but is surprisingly achievable at home with the right sponge technique.
How to get this look:
- Apply a sheer or milky gel base and cure fully.
- Load a small makeup sponge with your chosen gel color and dab it at the center of the nail, concentrating the pigment in the middle and fading outward.
- Build up gradually with light layers, curing between each.
- Finish with a glossy top coat — the soft edges are what make the whole thing glow.
Coral
Coral is the shade that somehow manages to feel both timeless and completely of this moment. Not quite orange, not quite red — it occupies that perfect sun-warmed register that looks stunning against bronzed summer skin and genuinely flatters every tone.
Nail experts confirm coral is one of the most universally requested pedicure shades of the season — the nail polish color that gives toes that healthy, sun-kissed glow that summer nail looks are built around. Applied in a high-shine gel manicure finish, it’s the pedicure that makes even the simplest pair of sandals look like a fashion moment.
Holographic Chrome
Regular chrome has had its moment — holographic chrome is what comes next. Where a standard chrome reflects a single metallic color, holographic chrome scatters light into a full spectrum of shifting rainbow tones depending on the angle, the light source, and the movement of your feet.
Nail technicians say glitters, chromes, and iridescent finishes are among the most in-demand nail designs right now — and holographic chrome delivers all three at once in a single, breathtaking finish. On toes in open sandals, with natural summer light doing the work, it is genuinely one of the most show-stopping pedicure looks of the season.
How to get this look:
- Apply a black or dark navy gel base for maximum holographic impact and cure fully.
- Buff holographic chrome powder across the entire nail using a sponge applicator.
- Seal with a no-wipe top coat — this is essential to lock in the rainbow shift and prevent the powder from dulling.
Navy Blue
Navy blue is summer 2026’s most unexpectedly chic pedicure color — and July is the month it earns its moment. Deeper than cobalt, softer than black, and far more interesting than either at the toe, navy carries a quiet confidence that makes it look intentional in a way that brighter shades sometimes struggle to.
Nail experts describe it as incredibly chic in sandals — dark enough to feel luxurious, cool enough to feel entirely summery, and versatile enough to work with everything from white linen to printed resort wear. In a glossy gel nail finish with impeccable cuticle work, navy blue on toes is the definition of quiet luxury.
Bare Nails (Neutral Luxury)
The most confident pedicure trend of July 2026 involves no nail polish at all. Bare nails — sometimes called naked luxury — are exactly what they sound like: perfectly shaped, impeccably maintained toes with a high-shine buffed finish and not a drop of color in sight. What makes it a trend rather than just skipping your appointment is the level of intention involved: pristine cuticles, smooth nails, and a glossy strengthening topcoat that makes everything look like it just came from the salon.
Nail experts confirm that clean, high-shine bare nails feel more modern right now than heavily detailed designs — the fashion-forward choice for anyone who wants their feet to look effortlessly expensive rather than obviously done. It’s skincare energy applied to your toes, and it is having a major moment.
Seashell Pearl
Seashell pearl is the quieter, more wearable cousin of mermaid chrome — and July is exactly when it peaks. Instead of a full mirror-bright finish, this look mimics the soft, opalescent shimmer found on the inside of a shell: an off-white or milky base with a subtle shift of champagne, blush, or soft gold depending on the light.
Nail experts say the most wearable versions use a milky, pearly polish with a glazed finish that shifts beautifully in sunlight — elevated, beachy, and ethereal all at once. It’s the pedicure that pairs with everything from a bikini to a silk slip dress without ever clashing, making it the most versatile nail design of the season.
📸 Which of these pedicures would you screenshot and take to your nail tech? Tell us in the comments!
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