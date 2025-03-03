10 Reasons Being Single Might Actually Be the Best Choice

I met a guy who was born on the same day as me. That seemed like reason enough to accept his offer when he asked me out. He told me to dress up very nicely as we’d be attending an art gallery opening. I got dolled up, and he was in a T-shirt and jeans.



We got there, and it was in a warehouse out in the middle of nowhere. It was an art gallery, but barely. Some of his friends were there. He wouldn’t introduce me to them and proceeded to chat with them and ignore me the entire evening.

After we left, he asked if he could take me out to dinner. I figured, whatever, at least I’d get a free meal out of this awful evening. We hit up a nice pizza joint and ordered a pizza. As I reached for a second slice, he just looked at me and said, “Wow! A second slice? Really? You’re a house!”. I ate the rest of the pizza.



etothepowerof3 / Reddit