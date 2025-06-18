10 People Whose Haircut Went in a Very Wrong Direction

A simple haircut typically poses no issues for most hairdressers, but sometimes even the simplest requests can go wrong. We collected some of the worst outcomes that made the unlucky victims gasp for breath.
1. “Is this a bad haircut or just because I have thick, coarse hair? I can’t tell, but I don’t like it. ”
2. “All I asked for was 2 inches off.”
- This cut was from a stylist I have gotten my hair cut from before, and all I asked for was 2 inches off and thinning it in the back slightly more than normal, because summer is coming, and it makes me too hot. I think my only saving grace at this point is that my hair grows really fast. © gerkinclyt / Reddit
3. “Worst haircut I’ve ever gotten in”
4. “Having a full meltdown over a bad haircut”
5. “I got a really bad haircut.”
- I don’t know what went wrong. She gave me a lovely cut the last time, and this was supposed to be a fresh up. It’s so so so bad. © I_see_snacks / Reddit
7. “Can we all agree this is a bad haircut?”
- I cut my hair to my shoulders and feel like I did a great job, and I loved it. I went to a salon to make sure it was even and to slightly thin the bottom. I specifically asked for no layers and a little thinning.
She hacked my hair. She cut it shorter, made it more uneven, and cut layers and did wayyy too much thinning. © Least-Radish-7393 / Reddit
8. “Got a bad haircut today. Just wanted a trim to look good while growing it out, but she messed it up.”
9. “My bad haircut got worse.”
10. Got a bad haircut .. 3 years ago