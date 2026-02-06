11 Employees Who Proved Kindness Is the Most Powerful Force

the coffeeshop story is so heartwarming. Do people like that still exist???
-
-
Reply
These employees didn’t make headlines or expect praise. They simply noticed another person, understood their struggle, and acted. And for the people on the receiving end, those small, compassionate choices became moments they never forgot.
While these stories are heartwarming, can kindness ever go too far? Here’s a story about a surgeon who refused to do a 22k surgery for free for his family.
the coffeeshop story is so heartwarming. Do people like that still exist???
I just love reading stories about ppl being kind but doing it quietly. Sometimes it's really a subtle gesture but it means the world to the receiver.