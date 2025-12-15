I Refuse to Do a $22K Surgery for Free for My Family — They Paid a Bigger Price

Hey Bright Side,

I’m writing this because I’m completely heartbroken and feel like I’m watching my own family implode. For years, as a plastic surgeon, I’ve always been the go-to for relatives, giving them free, honest advice. It was never a problem, well, until last week.

My aunt came to me and demanded a free facelift. She made it sound like an afternoon hobby, saying, “It’s just a few hours, right?” I had to be firm and explain the reality: this is a major, $20,000 procedure that involves my time, my staff, the facility, and significant risk. I refused.

Yesterday, the situation escalated into a full-blown crisis. She didn’t just come to my office; she showed up during the lunch rush and brought my entire... support team with her. My parents and my aunt’s two kids stood in my professional lobby as a silent, emotional pressure tactic. I felt ambushed and furious. I told her no again and sent them away.

After my refusal, my aunt went to a cheaper surgeon in another state. The surgery was a disaster. It got severely infected, and she needed emergency corrective surgery that cost her $35,000.

Now, my family is twisting the narrative completely. They blame me. The constant refrain is, “If you’d just done it right the first time, this wouldn’t have happened.” My aunt’s painful and costly mistake is now my fault in their eyes, and the guilt over not helping (even when I was right to refuse) has destroyed my relationship with my parents. I don’t know how to move forward when my professional integrity is being used to tear my family apart.

Best,

David