I Refuse to Host Lunch for My Husband’s Family Every Saturday—So I Got Creative With Payback

You don't go into specifics about the nature or amount of the "debt" you owe (whatever happened to "family helps family?"), but it sounds like it falls primarily on him when he lost his job. Even if your family loaned you money to offset shared expenses, your husband should at the very least be helping you equally with the cooking, cleaning, and hosting duties. He is the one you really should be mad at--it almost sound like he may have told his family that you wanted to spend every Saturday catering to them, and their reaction shows they might not have realized how much effort you were putting in. While this kind of "drop the mic" response might feel good in the moment, they rarely accomplish anything constructive. You really need to sit down with EVERYBODY and establish clear guidelines for how and when this debt is going to be repaid, and whether utilizing you professional skills for free labor is an appropriate form of payment. Frankly, about 75% of the problems I see on this site could be solved with some basic, genuine communication!