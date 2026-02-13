You don't go into specifics about the nature or amount of the "debt" you owe (whatever happened to "family helps family?"), but it sounds like it falls primarily on him when he lost his job. Even if your family loaned you money to offset shared expenses, your husband should at the very least be helping you equally with the cooking, cleaning, and hosting duties. He is the one you really should be mad at--it almost sound like he may have told his family that you wanted to spend every Saturday catering to them, and their reaction shows they might not have realized how much effort you were putting in. While this kind of "drop the mic" response might feel good in the moment, they rarely accomplish anything constructive. You really need to sit down with EVERYBODY and establish clear guidelines for how and when this debt is going to be repaid, and whether utilizing you professional skills for free labor is an appropriate form of payment. Frankly, about 75% of the problems I see on this site could be solved with some basic, genuine communication!
I Refuse to Host Lunch for My Husband’s Family Every Saturday—So I Got Creative With Payback
Employment in a home shouldn’t be the price of a past favor, yet many find themselves working an “unpaid shift” just to keep the peace with family. When a spouse acts more like a demanding manager than a partner, it takes a serious amount of grit to remind them that your time has a real-world value.
Lucy’s story is a bold look at what happens when success in a marriage is threatened by a debt that was never yours to pay, and how a little creativity can redefine your career as a wife and host.
Lucy’s letter:
Hey Bright Side,
Every single Saturday, my husband’s extended family (SEVEN of them) descends on our home. For 6 hours, I’m an unpaid employee in my own kitchen, cooking and cleaning until I’m exhausted. When I finally told my husband I couldn’t do it anymore, he threw our past in my face. He reminded me of how they helped us when he was laid off and we almost lost everything. “We owe them this!” he insisted.
I realized then that in his eyes, my time and skills were the currency he was using to pay back his debt. So, this Saturday, I welcomed everyone warmly. But secretly, I had decided that if this was going to be my work, I was going to get paid one way or another.
While they were eating the gourmet meal I’d prepared, I didn’t sit down. Instead, I handed each of them a professionally printed “Service Fee” menu. I explained that since my career and experience in hospitality were being utilized, I’d be charging a flat salary for my hosting duties from now on. My husband’s face turned bright red as his aunt read the offer: $50 an hour for the chef, $30 for the cleaning leaves, and a weekend surcharge.
My husband was so angry that he looked like he wanted to divorce me, but the family was so embarrassed that they actually started cleaning up after themselves. He thinks I’m being “disgusting,” but I told him if he wants to pay back a debt with labor, he can start his own interviews for a new hire because I’ve officially left the kitchen.
So, Bright Side, did I burn the bridge, or was I right to put a price tag on my “forced” labor? How do I get him to see that my time isn’t a bargaining chip for his family debt?
Best,
Lucy L.
