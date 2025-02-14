10 Valentine’s Day Recipes to Make for Your Loved Ones

Nowadays, it’s easy to buy a gift for any occasion. In the past, people didn’t have this convenience, so they expressed their love to their loved ones through handmade decorations, letters, poems, and sweets. For many, the way to the heart is through delicious food. We’ve found a few recipes just for you to show extra love and care this Valentine’s Day.

1. Red Velvet With Cream Cheese Frosting.

Ingredients:

❤️ 1/2 cups sugar

1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, room temperature

❤️ 2 large eggs, room temperature

❤️ 1/3 cups cake flour

❤️ 2 tablespoons Dutch-processed cocoa powder

❤️ 1 teaspoon baking soda

❤️ 1 teaspoon baking powder

❤️ 1/2 teaspoon salt

❤️ 1 cup buttermilk

❤️ 1 1/2 tablespoons red food coloring

❤️ 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

❤️ 1 teaspoon distilled white vinegar



Cream Cheese Frosting:

❤️ 1/2 cup (1 stick) butter, room temperature

❤️ 8 ounces cream cheese, room temperature

❤️ 2 to 3 cups powdered sugar

❤️ 1 teaspoon vanilla extract



Recipe:

1️⃣ Preheat oven to 350°F; line a muffin tin.

2️⃣ Make batter: Beat butter & sugar (3 min). Add eggs one at a time. In one bowl, sift dry ingredients (flour, cocoa, baking soda, baking powder, salt). In another, whisk buttermilk, vinegar, vanilla, food coloring. Combine all.

3️⃣ Fill liners ½ to ¾ full.

4️⃣ Bake 18-22 min, rotating at 15 min. Cool on a wire rack.

5️⃣ Make frosting: Beat butter & cream cheese (3 min). Add vanilla & powdered sugar to taste.

6️⃣ Frost & enjoy! 🎂

2. Strawberry Cream Cheese Puffs.

Ingredients:

❤️ 1 sheet of ready-made puff pastry thawed

❤️ 1 cup finely chopped strawberries

❤️ 1/4 cup cream cheese

❤️ 2 tsp castor sugar



Recipe:

1️⃣ Preheat oven to 180°C (350°F).

2️⃣ Prepare pastry: Lightly roll out puff pastry, then cut into 10–12 hearts.

3️⃣ Score edges with a toothpick or smaller cutter (don’t cut through).

4️⃣ Fill: Spread cream cheese inside the scored area, then top with sugared strawberries.

5️⃣ Bake 25-30 min until golden and puffed.

6️⃣ Drizzle honey/syrup (optional) & enjoy! ❤️

3. Heart-Shaped Macarons.

Ingredients:

❤️ 150g almond flour

❤️ 145g icing sugar

❤️ 110g egg whites (split into two lots of 55g)

❤️ 130g granulated sugar

❤️ 50g water

❤️ food coloring

❤️ 1 tsp vanilla essence



Ingredients for the filling:

❤️ 100g cream cheese

❤️ 50g softened butter

❤️ 200g icing sugar

❤️ 1/2 tsp vanilla essence

❤️ Pinch of salt



Recipe:

1️⃣ Preheat oven to 130°C. Sieve almond flour & icing sugar twice; process & sieve any lumps.

2️⃣ Make paste: Mix 55g egg whites & vanilla into almond mixture; cover & set aside.

3️⃣ Heat syrup: Cook 130g sugar & 50g water to 114°C, then add food coloring.

4️⃣ Whip meringue: Beat 55g egg whites to soft peaks, then slowly add hot syrup while mixing. Whisk to stiff peaks & cool.

5️⃣ Combine: Fold meringue into almond paste in thirds.

6️⃣ Pipe & tap: Pipe onto a baking sheet, tap to release air, and pop bubbles with a toothpick.

7️⃣ Bake 20 min. Filling:

1️⃣ Blend cream cheese, butter, icing sugar, vanilla, & salt until fluffy.

2️⃣ Sandwich between macaron shells & enjoy! 💕



💡TIP: Cutting the piping bag tip smaller than usual and piping carefully works well for most shapes.

4. Valentine Sugar Cookies.

Ingredients:

❤️ 1 cup unsalted butter 227g, unsalted, room temp

❤️ 1 cup granulated sugar 234g

❤️ 2 eggs

❤️ 4 cups all-purpose flour 500g, sifted

❤️ 3/4 cup cornstarch 80g, sifted

❤️ 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt 4g

❤️ 1 tablespoon vanilla extract 15mL

❤️ 1/4 cup pink sanding sugar 50g

❤️ few drops pink food coloring Recipe:

1️⃣ Prepare two doughs:

Uncolored dough: Sift 2 cups flour, 40g cornstarch, 1/3 tsp salt. Cream 1/2 cup butter & 1/2 cup sugar, mix in 1 1/2 tsp vanilla & 1 egg, then combine with dry ingredients.

Pink dough: Repeat, adding pink food coloring to the butter-sugar mix.

2️⃣ Roll & chill: Roll each dough 1/4 inch thick, chill for 20 min. Sprinkle ¼ cup pink sanding sugar on pink dough, lightly roll to press in.

3️⃣ Cut & layer: Slice into ½-inch strips, layer alternating pink & white, then roll lightly to seal. Chill again.

4️⃣ Bake: Preheat to 375°F. Cut heart shapes, place on a lined baking sheet, and bake 12 min.



Cool & enjoy! 💕

5. Chocolate Chip Valentine Days Cookie.

Ingredients:

❤️ all-purpose flour

❤️ butter

❤️ sugar & brown sugar

❤️ eggs

❤️ vanilla extract

❤️ baking soda

❤️ salt

❤️ chocolate chips/chunks

❤️ sprinkles



Recipe:

1️⃣ Preheat oven to 350°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Whisk flour, salt, and baking soda in a bowl; set aside.

2️⃣ Make dough: Cream butter, granulated & brown sugar (1-2 min). Mix in eggs & vanilla, then gradually add dry ingredients. Fold in chocolate chips.

3️⃣ Scoop & bake: Drop 2 tbsp dough per cookie onto the sheet, spacing 3–4 inches apart. (Optional: Press chocolate chunks/sprinkles on top.)

4️⃣ Bake 9-11 min until edges are golden. Use a heart cutter to shape cookies while warm. Cool on the sheet 5 min, then transfer to a wire rack.



Enjoy! 🍪❤️

6. Chocolate Strawberries.

Ingredients:

❤️ chocolate chips

❤️ shortening

❤️ strawberries



Recipe:

1️⃣ Melt chocolate & shortening together until smooth.

2️⃣ Dip strawberries into the melted chocolate, coating evenly.

3️⃣ Harden by placing them on parchment paper until set.



Enjoy! ✨

7. Strawberry Cake.

Ingredients:

❤️ 2 cups white sugar

❤️ 1 cup butter, softened

❤️ 1 (3 ounce) package strawberry flavored Jell-O

❤️ 4 large eggs at room temperature

❤️ 2 ¾ cups sifted cake flour

❤️ 2 ½ teaspoons baking powder

❤️ 1 cup whole milk, room temperature

❤️ ½ cup strawberry purée

❤️ 1 tablespoon vanilla extract



Recipe:

1️⃣ Preheat oven to 350°F (175°C). Grease & flour two 9-inch cake pans.

2️⃣ Make batter:

— Beat sugar, butter & dry strawberry gelatin until fluffy.

— Add eggs one at a time, beating well after each.

— Stir in flour & baking powder, alternating with milk.

— Blend in strawberry purée & vanilla.

3️⃣ Bake:

— Divide batter evenly between pans.

— Bake 25-30 min, until a toothpick comes out clean.

— Cool 10 min in pans, then transfer to a wire rack.



Enjoy! 🍓✨

8. Heart Shaped Strawberry Milk Custard Steamed Buns.

I've been watching a lot of Korean cafe vlogs lately, and it's strawberry season over there, so strawberry milk and lattes are very popular right now. I started thinking of a dessert I could make with strawberry milk and came up with these heart shaped buns just in time for Valentine's Day. I tried more than 15 times to use fresh strawberry milk, but the pectin in the strawberries ruined the texture of the custard and the color would turn an ugly greyish pink after cooking. I ended up using strawberry milk made from Hershey's strawberry syrup, but Nesquik would probably work too. I'm not sure if store bought strawberry milk would work. Maybe with the right preservatives, but unfortunately you definitely shouldn't use fresh strawberries. I didn't use any additional food coloring and ended up with a pale pink bun with a coral colored custard. You can add food dye to the milk if you want a pinker color, or add extra strawberry syrup/Nesquik.



Ingredients: Custard

❤️ 180ml strawberry milk

❤️ 2 large egg yolks

❤️ 1tb sugar

❤️ 2tb cornstarch

❤️ 1tb cold butter, cubed Dough

❤️ 60ml warm strawberry milk

❤️ 1/2tsp yeast

❤️ 1tb sugar

❤️ 1tsp vegetable oil

❤️ 100g all-purpose flour



Step 1 - Make the Custard

1️⃣ Whisk 2 egg yolks, 1 tbsp sugar, 2 tbsp cornstarch in a bowl.

2️⃣ Heat 180ml strawberry milk until steaming. Gradually whisk into yolks.

3️⃣ Pour back into the saucepan, cook on medium, whisking until thick.

4️⃣ Transfer to a bowl, cover, and cool. Once cooled, divide into 4 portions, roll into balls, and chill. Step 2 - Make the Dough

5️⃣ Mix 60ml warm strawberry milk, ½ tsp yeast, 1 tbsp sugar, 1 tsp vegetable oil, 90g flour. Knead for 10 min until smooth, adding 10g extra flour if needed.

6️⃣ Form into a ball, cover, and let rise 2 hours until doubled. Step 3 - Prepare Heart Molds

7️⃣ Shape heart molds from aluminum foil or use cookie cutters. Oil the interiors. Step 4 - Assemble the Buns

8️⃣ Divide dough into 4 pieces, roll each into a ¼" thick circle (edges ⅛" thick).

9️⃣ Place custard ball in the center, fold dough over it, sealing tightly.

🔟 Shape into hearts by pinching one end for the point and pressing the opposite side with a knife. Step 5 - Steam the Buns

1️⃣1️⃣ Place each bun on parchment paper inside a heart mold.

1️⃣2️⃣ Proof over hot water 10 min until puffy.

1️⃣3️⃣ Steam over boiling water 10 min, then let rest 5 min.



Enjoy warm & fresh! 💕

9. “Some cookies I made for Valentine’s Day”.

Ingredients:

❤️ flour

❤️ sugar

❤️ butter

❤️ egg yolk

❤️ spices and salt

❤️ baking powder You’ll also need almonds, chocolate candy or whatever you’d like the bears to hug!



Recipe:

1️⃣ Preheat oven to 350°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

2️⃣ Make dough:

— Whisk all-purpose flour, baking powder, cinnamon, and salt in a bowl.

— In another bowl, mix softened European-style butter, granulated & dark brown sugar with a spoon.

— Stir in egg yolk until combined.

3️⃣ Shape & assemble: Roll out dough and cut out teddy bear shapes. Place an almond or chocolate candy in the center of each bear and gently fold its arms over the treat.

4️⃣ Bake for 10-12 min until golden at the edges. Let cool before handling.



Enjoy these adorable hugging cookies! 🐻💕

They’re too adorable. I wouldn’t even eat them. kvnngs / Reddit

10. Chocolate Fondant Cake.

Ingredients:

❤️ 200g chocolate

❤️ 50g butter

❤️ 4x eggs

❤️ 45g sugar

❤️ Pinch of salt

❤️ 10g flour



Recipe:

Step 1 — Make the Batter

1️⃣ Melt butter & chocolate over a bain-marie.

2️⃣ In another bowl, whisk eggs, sugar & salt until light & fluffy.

3️⃣ Gently fold in melted chocolate, then mix in flour. Step 2 — Bake the Cake

4️⃣ Grease & flour ramekins. Fill ¾ full with batter.

5️⃣ Refrigerate 30 min, then bake at 410°F for 8-12 min.

6️⃣ Unmold & serve warm.



Enjoy! 🍫🔥