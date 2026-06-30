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10 Workplace Moments That Prove Compassion Is a Superpower, Even in the Boardroom
Most people think compassion has no place at work. That it’s soft, or unprofessional, or something you leave at the door when you clock in. But the stories that stay with us, the ones we tell years later, almost always happen at a desk, in a break room, or in a glass-walled office on a random afternoon. These are 10 real workplace moments where someone chose kindness when they didn’t have to, and changed everything.
- I had been running on 3 hours of sleep for 2 weeks. New baby, no family nearby, husband traveling for work. I was holding it together at the office, but barely. I hadn’t told anyone.
My manager called me into her office one afternoon. I thought I was in trouble. She closed the door and said, “I’m not going to pretend I don’t see what’s happening. What do you need from me right now?” I didn’t have an answer.
She said, “Take Friday. I’ll cover your calls. We’ll figure out the rest.” She didn’t make it a big deal. She didn’t file anything or loop in anyone. She just saw me and acted.
That was 4 years ago. I’d follow her anywhere.
- I work in a call center in Nashville. The job is relentless, back to back calls, metrics tracked to the minute, and no room to breathe. Most people keep their heads down and get through the day.
One afternoon I took a call that broke me. A man screaming, saying things I won’t repeat. I handled it professionally, hung up, and sat there staring at my screen.
The woman in the next cubicle, I barely knew her name, leaned around the partition and slid a post-it across to me. It said: That sounded awful. You okay? I shook my head. She nodded and mouthed “I know.”
That was it. But that totally made me smile! Like, I wasn’t alone in this terrible moment.
- I was going through a tough separation and nobody at work knew. I had gotten good at looking fine. Coffee, smile, head down, get through the day.
One day I went to the break room to heat up soup and found a note taped to the microwave. It was addressed to no one. Just a yellow note that said: Whoever needs to hear this today: you’re doing better than you think. I stood there for a minute.
Then I took it down and put it in my pocket. I don’t know who wrote it. It might not have been meant for me at all. But it was the only kind thing anyone said to me that entire week, and I kept that note in my desk drawer for 2 years.
- I was the only woman in a boardroom of 9 people presenting a proposal I had spent 6 weeks building. 3 minutes in, one of the senior directors interrupted me and started talking over me like I wasn’t there. I stopped. I didn’t know what to do.
The VP at the head of the table put his hand up and said, “Let her finish, she clearly knows better.” The room went still lol. I finished my presentation. The proposal was approved.
Afterward, the VP stopped me in the hallway and said, “That happens too much in there. I should have said something sooner.” That last part mattered more than the approval.
- I was heading to O’Hare after the worst work week of my life. I’d been passed over for a promotion I had earned, and I was trying to hold myself together in the back of an Uber at 5am.
My driver glanced in the rearview mirror and said, “Long week?” I laughed. Then I told him everything.
He didn’t offer advice. He didn’t tell me it would be okay. He just listened and said, at the end, “You sound like someone who works too hard for people who don’t deserve it yet.”
I still think about that sentence.
- I was presenting in a team meeting when I completely blanked. Not a pause. A full stop.
I forgot where I was, forgot my next point, forgot everything. The room went silent. I was a 24-year-old intern in a room full of senior people and I wanted to disappear.
Then our youngest team member, a guy named Marcus who had joined 3 weeks before me, said from across the table, “Sorry, can you go back to that last slide? I want to make sure I understood it.” He didn’t blank. He just gave me 30 seconds to collect myself.
I found my place. I finished the presentation. After the meeting, Marcus caught up with me in the hallway. I said, “You didn’t actually need me to go back to that slide, did you.” He just shrugged and said, “You were doing fine.”
- I joined a new company in NYC right after a layoff. I was 44, starting over, and terrified. On my first day nobody showed me where anything was. Not the bathroom, not the kitchen, not how to log into the system. I sat at my desk for 2 hours pretending to look busy.
A woman named Renee from a completely different department walked up and said, “Are you the new person? Nobody did your onboarding, did they.” It wasn’t a question.
She spent her entire lunch break showing me around. She introduced me to 15 people by name, told me who to go to for what, and explained every unwritten rule of that office.
I asked her why she helped me. She said, “Because nobody did that for me and I never forgot how it felt.”
- I was laid off from a startup after 2 years. The company was shutting down, everyone was scrambling, and my direct manager was dealing with his own fallout. I figured I was on my own.
He called me 3 days after the layoff. He said he had already written me a reference letter and sent it to 4 companies he thought would be a good fit. Unsolicited. He said, “You did good work. Someone should know that.”
I got a job offer 3 weeks later. The hiring manager told me the reference letter was what tipped it.
- I had been at my company for 8 months when I made a mistake that cost us a client. Not a small one. A mistake that got discussed in a meeting I wasn’t invited to, and that I found out about through a forwarded email chain. I spent that night convinced I’d be let go in the morning.
At 11pm I got a Slack message from my director. I stared at it for a full minute before opening it. It said: I know today was hard. I’ve made bigger mistakes than this and I’m still here. Come see me first thing tomorrow and we’ll fix it together.
That was it. No lecture, no performance review language, no “we’ll discuss this further.” I went in the next morning. We fixed it. I’m still at that company 3 years later.
- My daughter was 3 when she ended up in the ER. I begged my boss for a day off. He said, “Not my child, not my problem. Get back to work.” I cried in the bathroom.
2 days later, he accused me of “slacking off” and called me into his office. He told me I was becoming a liability and that I needed to decide whether I was serious about my job. I drove home that night convinced I was going to be fired.
When HR called me the next day, I panicked and went numb. I walked into his office expecting the worst. He slid a letter across the desk and said, “Read this.”
It was an approval for a full week of paid leave, effective immediately. He looked at me and said, “I want to apologize on behalf of this company for how you were treated. What your manager said to you was unacceptable. A committee will be reviewing his conduct going forward.”
I didn’t say anything for a long time. He said, “Go be with your daughter.” I took the week. My daughter got better. My boss never spoke to me that way again.
Comments
You should have gotten a raise or promotion. SOMETHING plus the week you got off.
His wording was awful but is he wrong tho? Your kid is not his resposibilty. Get your husband's help
Your child was in the ER and he was worried about productivity. Some people should never manage others!!!
“Not my child, not my problem” should've been enough to get that manager fired.