11 Actors Whose Careers Were Never the Same After Just One Role

After one of the biggest hit series of the 90s, Beverly Hills 90210, Shannen Doherty decided to start a career in movies. She did manage to star in a number of good movies, including Heathers. However, she made a mistake by deciding to play one of the main roles in Kevin Smith’s comedy Mallrats. Her partners were then-unknown actors Ben Affleck and Jason Lee.

When the movie failed at the box office, she, being the most prominent name in the cast, took the blame and left the big screen. In one interview, she said, “It died and so did my film career. There was no film career after that, which was a little brutal.” Shannen switched to TV productions after that unsuccessful film role, and success came to her thanks to the series Charmed.