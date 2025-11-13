11 Historical Goofs That Snuck Into Our Favorite Movies

The costumes in Titanic are renowned for their historical accuracy in details, materials, and colors. However, the creators deliberately made some concessions for artistic purposes.

A striking example of this is the scene where the mother laces Rose into a corset. Even though that corsets had evolved toward softer and more comfortable forms by 1912, the film chose a more archaic and rigid version. This decision serves 2 purposes: an aesthetic effect and a symbolic contrast between the old Victorian order and the new, free-spirited trends of the era.