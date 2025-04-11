13 Jaw-Dropping Stories From Ex-Employees Who Exposed Company Secrets

Used to work in digital product for a major bank — here’s the thing nobody tells you: that “free” banking account? It’s not actually free.

You’re not paying in fees — you’re paying in data. Every time you open the app, we track what you look at, how long you stay on each screen, what you tap, and what you scroll past. That info gets turned into a profile: what you worry about, what you’re likely to buy, and how easily you can be nudged.

Sometimes we use it to upsell you. Other times, it feeds into broader analytics... and yeah, that often gets shared or sold. Free? Not really. You’re just the product instead of the customer.