11 Strange but Genius Items Smart Travelers Often Bring Along

A door stopper’s usual purpose is to hold doors open, but when traveling, it can be a security lifesaver. Whether you’re staying in a hostel or a hotel room, you can use a door stopper wedge to provide extra security by wedging the door shut from the inside. This makes it more difficult for someone to enter your room when you’re inside, adding an additional layer of peace of mind and safety during your stay. A door stopper is also an excellent addition to your solo travel safety items collection, ensuring that you’re always one step ahead in terms of personal security.