11 Strange but Genius Items Smart Travelers Often Bring Along
Traveling can often feel like an endless balancing act. Whether you’re embarking on a solo adventure or exploring a new destination with friends, packing efficiently while ensuring safety and comfort can sometimes feel overwhelming. However, seasoned travelers have figured out a few clever tricks to make journeys smoother, safer, and more enjoyable. Here are some unexpected yet genius items you might want to add to your travel packing list.
1. Empty lipstick/chapstick case.
A lipstick or chapstick case is commonly used for cosmetics or mints, but it’s also a brilliant item for keeping emergency cash hidden. When exploring new cities or navigating crowded public transport, thieves often target wallets and purses. A lipstick or chapstick case blends seamlessly with other personal items and is unlikely to attract attention. This makes it a discreet and secure place to stash a few bills, offering peace of mind in case of an emergency.
2. Tennis ball.
While tennis balls are typically associated with sports, they can also double as an incredibly effective self-massager for relieving muscle soreness. After a long day of sightseeing or a cramped flight, your back or feet might be aching. A tennis ball can easily be rolled under your feet or along your back to help alleviate tension and soothe tight muscles, providing much-needed relief during your travels without taking up much space in your bag.
3. Sink stopper.
Often used for plugging drains in sinks or bathtubs, a sink stopper has a surprising travel use. Many accommodations, especially older hotels or hostels, might have faulty or missing drain plugs, making it difficult to do laundry in the room. Having a sink stopper in your bag can help you wash clothes in a sink when needed, saving you time and money while ensuring you can freshen up your wardrobe on the go.
4. Door stopper (wedge).
A door stopper’s usual purpose is to hold doors open, but when traveling, it can be a security lifesaver. Whether you’re staying in a hostel or a hotel room, you can use a door stopper wedge to provide extra security by wedging the door shut from the inside. This makes it more difficult for someone to enter your room when you’re inside, adding an additional layer of peace of mind and safety during your stay. A door stopper is also an excellent addition to your solo travel safety items collection, ensuring that you’re always one step ahead in terms of personal security.
5. Film canister.
Film canisters, originally designed for storing photographic film, are surprisingly useful for travel. As one traveler shared, they use one to carry high-quality salt or spices, making meals on the road much more enjoyable. Whether you’re traveling to a place where food can be bland or just want to add a little extra flavor to your meals, a film canister is a compact, convenient way to bring your favorite seasonings along without taking up extra space in your luggage.
6. Binder clips.
While typically used to organize papers in an office setting, binder clips have many surprising uses while traveling. They can be used to clip hotel curtains together to block out light completely, ensuring a good night’s sleep. Additionally, binder clips are great for sealing snack bags, keeping small items organized, or even hanging lightweight objects like jewelry or scarves in a pinch, making them a versatile and handy travel accessory.
7. Silicone cone.
The silicone cone is a game-changer for women who love to explore the great outdoors. It allows women to urinate while standing up, making it easier to manage when there are no bathrooms available. Whether you’re hiking, camping, or just traveling in a location without convenient restroom facilities, the silicone cone provides a hygienic, discreet, and practical solution, making it an essential item for solo female travelers and outdoor adventurers.
8. Electrical tape.
Electrical tape is typically used for insulating electrical wires and components, but it has a surprisingly useful travel purpose, as one Reddit user shared. Many hotel rooms feature annoyingly bright LED lights that can disrupt your sleep. A small roll of black electrical tape can easily cover these lights, blocking out the brightness and ensuring a peaceful, undisturbed night’s rest. It’s a compact, easy-to-pack solution that can make all the difference in your hotel room comfort.
9. Fishing vest.
A fishing vest might seem like an odd addition to your travel gear, but it’s surprisingly practical. These vests come with multiple pockets, perfect for organizing small essentials like a phone, camera, snacks, or even a map. For those who are always on the go, it’s an easy way to keep important items close by while freeing up space in your backpack. Plus, if you’re traveling somewhere where outdoor activities are involved, a fishing vest is a stylish yet functional addition to your wardrobe.
10. Bug bite relief tool.
While exploring new environments, you’re bound to encounter bugs, especially in tropical or wooded areas. A bug bite relief tool can save you from the misery of itching and irritation. These compact devices use heat or vibration to reduce the discomfort caused by insect bites, providing fast relief on the go. It’s a good tool to have for travelers heading to regions with a high likelihood of mosquito or insect activity.
11. Scrubba wash bag.
The Scrubba wash bag is an innovative solution for travelers who need to do laundry on the go. This portable washing machine allows you to wash clothes quickly and efficiently, without needing access to a laundromat. It’s lightweight, compact, and perfect for travelers who are hiking, camping, or simply staying in accommodations that lack laundry facilities. Just add water, detergent, and your dirty clothes, and with a few minutes of scrubbing, you’ll have clean clothes wherever you are.
These travel items may seem unusual, but their genius lies in their simplicity and usefulness. By packing lightweight travel accessories like these, you’ll have a much smoother and more comfortable journey. Plus, you’ll find that being prepared for any situation can offer peace of mind, especially when traveling solo or in unfamiliar areas. For more practical travel tips, check out this article.