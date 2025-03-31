11 Times People Instantly Regretted What They Bought

A few months ago, I decided to propose to my girlfriend. I was super excited and wanted everything to be perfect, so I spent $6,000 on a diamond ring from a popular jewelry store. When I gave it to her, she smiled... but something felt off.

Later, she told me gently that it wasn’t her style. She wanted something simple and unique, not flashy or expensive. She even said she would’ve preferred a $100 Etsy ring if it felt more “her.”

I was crushed. Not because she didn’t love the ring, but because I realized I spent all that money without really thinking about what she wanted. I bought what I thought was impressive.

Now we’re looking at rings together, but I can’t return the first one, and it just sits in a box. Every time I see it, I feel kind of sick.

Moral of the story: talk to your partner. A ring is for them, not for your ego.