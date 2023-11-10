12 Curious Finds That Turned People’s Worlds Upside-Down

Have you ever found something that made you very confused? We all know that feeling. Our curiosity keeps pushing us until we understand it. But now, we don’t need to visit a library or ask a professional for answers anymore. The internet has a lot of people who investigate things online, and they’ve uncovered some incredible hidden facts about curious and unique discoveries.

1. ’’Found this thrown at the bottom of a lake in Stockholm. It was overgrown with algae on the outside. Nothing grows on the inside, so the liquid is not water. No markings.’’

Answer: Oh, it’s a storm glass.

2. ’’I found 25 of these things individually wrapped in men’s briefs and socks.’’

Answer: They are fire hose caps.

3. ’’My mother says this cast iron thing is for pouring oil, but my grandmother says she’s wrong and can’t remember what it’s for. Help?’’

Answer: It looks sort of similar to the type of thing used to melt down lead to cast new bullets.

4. ’’What is this pair of scissors I bought years ago on flee market?’’

Answer: It’s a vintage umbilical clamp. That’s why it’s shaped like a stork! Eventually this style did evolve into several types of embroidery scissors that the midwives would use while awaiting labor.

5. ’’What’s this brass or copper like thing in bathroom door handle?’’

Answer: The copper kills bacteria and germs.

6. ’’I found this wooden device. It’s maybe for stretching something or measuring?’’

Answer: It’s a hat stretcher.

7. ’’I found this in a random box of kitchen supplies. Is this just for carving meat or some other food?’’

Answer: It’s to slice bread.

8. ’’It is made of clay/terra cotta, can fit inside a palm. It came with something I bought but can’t remember what. What is it used for?’’

Answer: You put it on with your brown sugar to keep it from clumping or drying out in storage.

9. ’’Metal, plastic, and canvas-looking fabric clips. They are a few inches long, what are they?’’

Answer: They look a bit like the things attached to a garter belt to hold up stockings.

10. ’’My kids got these for Halloween. They are thin plastic, what are they?’’

Answer 1: They are stencils, popular in the 90s. Got a bunch as a kid!

Answer 2: Yep, this is it, the raised lines are so that when you put a piece of paper over it and rub a crayon over it the raised lines show up darker for detail.

11. ’’What are these blue reflecting markers for? They are mounted on a pole, facing the field.’’

Answer: They are reflecting the headlights of cars to the fields, so that deer avoids crossing the road. So, it’s for safety of cars and animals.

12. ’’What’s this odd-looking glass I found while walking on the beach in Hawaii?’’

Comment: Oh, no! Tell me you didn’t throw it back, please. If it is an older float, it is worth a pretty penny.