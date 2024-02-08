The Story of the Conjoined Twins That Were Separated After 12 Hours in Operation

In a remarkable tale of medical achievement and human resilience, the article unfolds the extraordinary journey of conjoined twins, Stuti and Aradhana, whose lives were forever changed through an intricate and groundbreaking surgical operation. The twins, intricately connected for years, underwent a transformative 12-hour procedure at the Mission Hospital, emerging as separate individuals with newfound possibilities.

The girls were born with fused livers and two hearts.

Aradhana and Stuti Yadav, conjoined twin girls with intertwined destinies, faced an uphill battle from the very start. Born with fused livers and hearts delicately joined by a membrane, their unique condition posed an extraordinary challenge. Tragically, their parents, unable to bear the financial burden of their care, made the heart-wrenching decision to abandon them at the Missionary Hospital in Padhar, India, after their birth on May 11, 2012.



Their father, Hariram Yadav, a struggling local farmer with just two acres of land, found himself caught in the painful dilemma of providing for his family amidst economic hardship. The twins’ journey from abandonment to the spotlight of medical intervention showcases not only the complexities of their condition, but also the profound impact of socio-economic struggles on the choices faced by families in the pursuit of their children’s well-being.

Stuti and Aradhana’s operation was paid with public donations.

AFP / East News

The touching story of Aradhana and Stuti Yadav saw an outpouring of public generosity that was complemented by financial support from the Madhya Pradesh state government. Faced with the monumental task of separating the conjoined twins, a specialized team comprised of 23 doctors and 11 nurses hailing from India and Australia collaborated on the intricate and life-changing operation.



Since their birth, the girls had been under the care of dedicated hospital staff, with three nurses taking on surrogate mother roles during shifts. Remarkably, the parents, Hari Ram Yadav and Maya Yadav, were persuaded to maintain a relationship with their conjoined daughters, already parents to a six-year-old son.

After many hours in the operating room, the twins were officially separated.

After enduring numerous hours in the operating room, the conjoined twins, formerly joined at the chest, were successfully separated in a meticulously orchestrated 12-hour operation led by a team of 23 doctors and 11 nurses from India and Australia. The high-stakes surgery commenced at 9 am and concluded at 9 pm.

The intricate procedure began with the separation of their hearts, previously conjoined by a membrane, followed by the delicate division of their fused livers. Hospital Superintendent Dr. Rajiv Choudhry expressed satisfaction with the surgical outcome, reflecting the dedication and skill of the medical team. However, amidst the triumph, a somber note emerged as baby Aradhana tragically passed away due to a heart attack approximately 15 days after the complex surgery that had aimed to separate her from her sister Stuti.