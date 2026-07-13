12 Acts of Kindness That Teach Us Quiet Compassion Still Returns Hope and Happiness to Heavy Hearts in 2026

I was in small store I was really thirsty grabbed cold bottle of water at the counter I reached in my pocket to get my money when a man standing beside me dropped money and said its on me I was shocked and I said are u sure he smiled said absolutely

he smiled said its my treat I held out my hand shook his hand and replied I don't get stuff ever thanks sir u are good person (wanted hug him) I'll pas it on. Turned to leave looked back at him he had a big smile

I salute he saluted back with my eyes raining I turned and walked away.