12 Celebrities Who Look Just Like Their Moms

People
13 hours ago

In the world of fame, it’s pretty surprising how much kids can look like their famous parents in family photos. There’s something special in the water they drink because there are loads of famous parents whose children seem like exact copies rather than just family.

1. Katie Holmes and her mother Kathleen Stothers-Holmes.

Invision/Invision/East News, Invision/Invision/East News

2. Angelina Jolie and her mother Marcheline Bertrand.

© Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection / Getty Images, Stefano Costantino / MEGA/Mega Agency/East News

3. Zoë Kravitz and her mother Lisa Bonet.

4. Zoey Deutch and her mother Lea Thompson.

5. Carrie Fisher and her mother Debbie Reynolds.

Fernando Allende/Broadimage/EAST NEWS, Byron Purvis/SIPA/EAST NEWS

6. Melanie Griffith and mother Tippi Hedren.

7. Dwayne Johnson and his mother Ata Johnson.

AXELLE/BAUER-GRIFFIN/East News, LCLA/Broadimage/Broad Image/East News

8. Jamie Lee Curtis and mother Janet Leigh.

Mary Evans/AF Archive/Graham Whitby Boot./East News, Invision/Invision/East News

9. Riley Keough and her mother Lisa Marie Presley.

10. Kaia Gerber and her mother Cindy Crawford.

11. Selena Gomez and her mother Mandy Teefey.

12. Drew Barrymore and her mother Jaid Barrymore.

© drewbarrymore / Instagram, Gilbert Flores/Broadimage/EAST NEWS

Our genes hold untold stories, unveiling themselves in unexpected ways. Embracing these surprises in family resemblance adds a fascinating layer to understanding heredity, shining a light on the marvels of our biological inheritance.

Preview photo credit drewbarrymore/Instagram, Gilbert Flores/Broadimage/EAST NEWS

