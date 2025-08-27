12 Men Who Prove a Mustache or Beard Can Transform Your Look Better Than a Stylist

Get ready to witness the ultimate glow-up! These 12 men are redefining what it means to rock a mustache and beard. It’s not just hair; it’s the masterpiece that frames the face. Read on to be amazed!

1. Shaved my hair and beard and already regret it.

“I can understand why. You, sir, looked amazing with the flow and beard. Now you look barely old enough to drive.” © skitsofphonic / Reddit

2. Flamingo mustache I grew for Movember charity.

“I dunno, I’d absolutely marry a man that did this.” © Comin_Up_Thrillho / Reddit

3. Decided I was going to lose over a 100 lbs and grow a mustache this year. Last month came the ’stache.

4. What a difference shaving my head and growing my beard back out makes (5 months between pictures):

“I did the same thing brother, life changer — never going back. You look like a tough guy now. Go out and grab the world by the horns!” © GaryIWillFindYou / Reddit

5. Took 4 months to grow my hair like Marv and 5 week to grow my beard! Turned out pretty good.

“Wow, came out pretty good but can you scream like him?” © _iPood_ / Reddit

6. Every year, I dye my beard and take on the persona of Santa for December.

“You are wonderful. The Christmas magic you will be spreading to all the kids in your area (and the grown-ups!) is joyous! Lovely human!” © smiley_em / Reddit

7. Beard or Stache?

“Stache because of that great jawline but you rock a great beard too.” © Lostinmyhead99 / Reddit

8. My boss said I had to shave my beard. I changed his mind.

“Until it grows back, you need to get an opera cloak, top hat and monocle. You will need to hunch down and laugh unpleasantly.” © Ghede / Reddit

9. How’s my stache?

“Dude, that’s a great statue, perfect thickness, complements the face well.” © Maleficent_Spike / Reddit

10. Shaved my beard for the first time in 11 years. What have I done?

“Went from MMA to pickleball so fast, lol.” © TemporallySpacial / Reddit

11. 1st beard attempt before I knew about beard care—2nd attempt after I learned how to care for my beard.

“It’s awesome to see your beard looking top-notch, but I think what is also important to talk about is how you nailed your hairstyle as well. Such a better look up top! Keep on growing!” © bandholz / Reddit

12. I always grow my mustache out until it starts to bother or look weird, then shave it and regret it. Which style suits me more?

“Plz go back to the stache and beard.” © Thick_Entertainer226 / Reddit