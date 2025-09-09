I used to think I could never earn more than what my previous employer paid me — but I was wrong. The world is full of opportunities for those willing to take a chance.
12 Domestic Fails That Prove Men Deserve an Award for Effort
Curiosities
11 hours ago
I went grocery shopping and my husband put everything away... it’s a blue box so it must be pasta.
- “The pasta for Ovarian Soup.” © Unknown author / Reddit
My husband always forgets to put a new roll of toilet paper on. Today he didn’t forget.
- “He did it on purpose, so you would stop nagging him in future.” © baitahongshan / Reddit
Asked my husband to (hand) whip some heavy cream. Hear strange noises and walk in on this.
- “If it looks stupid, but it works, then it’s not stupid. However, when my dad and I set up something similar to buff shoes quicker, we just ended up melting the polish and ruining everything.”
© I_Posted_That / Reddit
Out of dishwasher tabs... I guess my husband didn’t get the memo on dishsoap.
- “I’ve only done this once in life as a child, never again. LOL.” © penguinsani / Reddit
My fiancé, ladies and gentlemen.
- “Rotate the roll holder 90 degrees.” © GigaCores / Reddit
When my husband puts the dishes away:
- “Weaponized incompetence?” © n9netailz / Reddit
My husband threw away all my plastic and silicone cooking utensils and replaced them with 5 sets of wooden salad tossers.
- “I would personally throw out my plastic utensils if I was given these. I’d keep the silicon ones, tho.” © BasedKaleb / Reddit
We had 6 sliders left over from dinner last night, and this is how my fiancé stored the leftovers. Why not put them all perfectly in the big container??
- “Better than my philosophy — ‘Oh, two don’t fit in the smaller container? Guess I have to eat more then.’ 😂” © Unknown author / Reddit
How my husband wrote the date that he opened this orange juice:
- “Be worried if you see something labelled ’tomorrow’.” © BKStephens / Reddit
My partner decided to wash my recently purchased Japanese knife in the dishwasher.
- “Well, we all know what you are getting for Christmas.” © EggplantIll4927 / Reddit
Gone for two weeks. My husband piled his clothes by the washer instead of doing his own laundry.
- “Now I wonder how did he leave the kitchen.” © Successful_Ranger_19 / Reddit
Asked my husband to hang the clothes.
- “It looks like his large T-shirts are hung correctly, while everyone else’s shit is just flung onto the rack like trash??” © tra_da_truf / Reddit
- “Did you date him for less than 1 full laundry cycle before deciding on marriage?” © _Rabbert_Klein / Reddit
People believe a lot of stereotypes. But, in fact, the world is far more different than many of us think. For example, the guys from this compilation prove that men are able to turn their homes into something really cozy and comfortable.
Preview photo credit ahorasimeaborregue / Reddit, _Rabbert_Klein / Reddit
