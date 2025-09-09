12 Domestic Fails That Prove Men Deserve an Award for Effort

11 hours ago
jannifer
8 hours ago

Think men and housework don’t mix? Think again... or maybe don’t. From laundry avalanches to kitchen catastrophes, these 12 brave souls dove headfirst into chores, and somehow turned their homes into disaster zones. Grab popcorn; it’s a messy ride!

I went grocery shopping and my husband put everything away... it’s a blue box so it must be pasta.

My husband always forgets to put a new roll of toilet paper on. Today he didn’t forget.

Asked my husband to (hand) whip some heavy cream. Hear strange noises and walk in on this.

  • “If it looks stupid, but it works, then it’s not stupid. However, when my dad and I set up something similar to buff shoes quicker, we just ended up melting the polish and ruining everything.”
    © I_Posted_That / Reddit

Out of dishwasher tabs... I guess my husband didn’t get the memo on dishsoap.

My fiancé, ladies and gentlemen.

When my husband puts the dishes away:

My husband threw away all my plastic and silicone cooking utensils and replaced them with 5 sets of wooden salad tossers.

  • “I would personally throw out my plastic utensils if I was given these. I’d keep the silicon ones, tho.” © BasedKaleb / Reddit

We had 6 sliders left over from dinner last night, and this is how my fiancé stored the leftovers. Why not put them all perfectly in the big container??

  • “Better than my philosophy — ‘Oh, two don’t fit in the smaller container? Guess I have to eat more then.’ 😂” © Unknown author / Reddit

How my husband wrote the date that he opened this orange juice:

AI-generated image, © Sleepless_in_MA / Reddit

My partner decided to wash my recently purchased Japanese knife in the dishwasher.

Gone for two weeks. My husband piled his clothes by the washer instead of doing his own laundry.

Asked my husband to hang the clothes.

  • “It looks like his large T-shirts are hung correctly, while everyone else’s shit is just flung onto the rack like trash??” © tra_da_truf / Reddit
  • “Did you date him for less than 1 full laundry cycle before deciding on marriage?” © _Rabbert_Klein / Reddit

People believe a lot of stereotypes. But, in fact, the world is far more different than many of us think. For example, the guys from this compilation prove that men are able to turn their homes into something really cozy and comfortable.

