12 Tricks That Can Make Your Travel Safe and Comfortable

Cleaning is the last thing on most people’s minds before going on holiday, and after a quick packing, home is often a real mess. However, it’s a bad idea to leave your home in a state like this. This mess can greatly spoil your mood on your return, and the whole effect of the holiday will go to waste.

And in order not to forget to do all sorts of important things before leaving (unloading the fridge, switching off electrical appliances and so on), it’s worth making a list on your phone and ticking off the things you’ve done. This way, you won’t painfully wonder on holiday whether you’ve turned off the iron or not.