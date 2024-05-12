13 highly popular products that are now on spring sale
Are you one of those who are always on the lookout for sales and special discounts? If so, this is the right place for you, as Amazon still offers a variety of products on spring sale. Keep scrolling to find what you need the most and take advantage of the discounts.
1. Pore control cleansing oil that eliminates makeup residue, blackheads, and sebum, while preventing pore congestion. It is formulated with heartleaf extract for soothing effects. It is hypoallergenic, making it suitable for all skin types, especially sensitive and acne-prone Skin.
4.3 stars out of 5
Promising review:
- I have oily skin and lots of breakouts, so I use this in conjunction with the Heartleaf Quercetinol face wash. At first, the price seemed high, but it only takes a one pump to cover my entire face and neck. It rinses off the makeup and oil from my face easily without leaving my skin dried out. My breakouts have slowly diminished. It smells great too! @Meghan
2. One-step hair dryer and volumizer that gives the power of a dryer and the volume of a styler. Glides through your hair to detangle, dry, and volumize in half the time other brands need. It has two heat settings plus a cool setting and is ideal for medium to long hair.
4.6 stars out of 5
Promising review:
- I have super thick long hair. Like, so thick that stylists have charged me double for extra hair dye. It’s super tedious to dry or style my hair. Pictures attached are before/after use fresh out of the shower with towel dried hair. I brushed, then I used the dryer for about 10 minutes, and it pretty much dried and straightened my hair. I was super impressed by how easy it is to use and how little the brush tangles up.
It also straightens dry hair pretty well, which is great! I have a hard time styling my hair, so u appreciate how easy this was. Also, I love that it straightens without a ton of heat, like a flat iron would. I love that I don’t have to worry about my kids accidentally touching it and getting burned because doesn’t stay hot when it’s off, and I can put it away easily without starting a fire. @Katy Crittenden
3. Anti-aging night cream with vitamin C and glycerin that deeply moisturizes and targets three common skin issues that age you the most—wrinkles, uneven tone, and firmness. You will notice a difference within 4 weeks as your skin will become more elastic.
4.5 stars out of 5
Promising review:
- This Neutrogena night cream is wonderful. I could feel a difference in my skin after one use, and now after 5 weeks of using this product my skin is more even, brighter and feels so amazingly soft. It does have a bit of a self tanner smell to me, but the benefits outweigh this one slight con for me. Love this product. @sarah barton
4. Reusable tumbler with straw, handle, and lid that prevents spills. It has a double-walled insulation that keeps beverages hot or cold for hours. The tumbler is made of premium stainless steel, while the ergonomic handle makes it super easy to hold.
4.8 stars out of 5
Promising review:
- I previously purchased the 40 oz version of this tumbler which I have used every day since and loved, and this 30 oz one is every bit the same quality. It keeps ice overnight and longer, has a nice sturdy handle, and this one is lighter and easier to carry around and has cool funky colors that my other one doesn’t.
I have never owned a Stanley, so I don’t know how they compare, but I could never justify a Stanley price when this brand does everything I need at a way better cost. @Tessk
5. Video doorbell and an indoor camera that offers extra security and connects seamlessly with Alexa. The video quality is amazing during the day and night. You can receive real-time alerts on your smartphone whenever motion is detected. You can even communicate with visitors through two-way talk.
4.6 stars out of 5
Promising review:
- I initially had a doorbell camera from a different company that had nothing but connection issues and wouldn’t work when you need it most. I bought this one when there was a deal. No sync module of any kind and the connection is great. Immediate connects to my ring app on my phone when motion is detected or someone rings the doorbell.
Also, it has multiple functions such as disarm, being at home, and being away. Very clear and good night vision. It’s awesome that it has a rechargeable battery, and it is easy to install. Connects directly to internet without issue. @Jan Taube
6. Deluxe upright vacuum that deep-cleans carpets and tackles bare floors. It works with a HEPA filter to trap dust and allergens inside the vacuum cleaner. It has a large capacity to store all the dust and dirt. You can easily maneuver it in and out of tight spaces, in corners, and around furniture.
4.5 stars out of 5
Promising review:
- Absolutely a great vacuum. Only had a month, but after seeing reviews online, it truly is amazing. Easy to assemble. Have two boxers who shed a lot. Suction and pickup is absolutely unbelievable. With HEPA filtration, no stinky vacuum smell. No more changing carpet to bare floor adjustments as on cheaper models.
Easy to empty. Excellent feature for people who have stairs-canister easily removed and suction power is wonderful from hose. Noise is low. Easy to maneuver the unit across floor-not traditional wheels. Watch video comparison of models and you won’t hesitate. @Tom H
7. Vibration plate that creates full-body vibrations for muscle contraction and activation. It improves muscles, metabolism, circulation, and bone density and reduces joint stress. Yoga straps and resistance bands are also included. Jump on the plate, choose your setting, and start working out.
4.6 stars out of 5
Promising review:
- I bought this for my daughter at Christmas so we could work out together. This company is amazing and stands behind their product. We have both noticed significant less daily pain and less time working out, yet getting more. The levels of vibration and speed are easy to set. The online videos are easy to find and follow along. @Karen M Desposito
8. Home treadmill that adapts automatically to your fitness level. You can choose from thousands of trainer-led workouts or set your own pace. You may easily connect it with your personal device to listen to your music or watch a show. It also tracks your calories and heart rate.
4.3 stars out of 5
Promising review:
- Delivery guys were the best! So nice. I am so happy to have a nordictrack again. I researched so much as I wanted the one I used to have, but they no longer make. It is quiet and smooth, has the features of my last one and more and takes up less real-estate which is awesome!
Auto incline was a must, but my favorite feature is ifit videos in other countries. Man, it’s better than I even thought. Seeing the countrysides was a big selling point for me, and the screen quality is superb! I’m thrilled! @Michelle Smuzinsky
9. Outdoor camping chair that’s easy to carry and set up. You can relax in comfort with smooth rocking on any surface. It offers a built-in beverage holder within easy reach of the solid armrests and great back support. It can hold up to 250 lbs.
4.7 stars out of 5
Promising review:
- I bought this outdoor rocking chair to use at outdoor horse retreats. I saw a couple of these and tried them out. They are so comfortable and I love the rocking ability. This arrived already assembled. All I had to do was pull it out of the box and open it up. It is made of strong material and has a large seat.
The seat is really bigger than I need, but will fit a larger person comfortably. It would be good for any out of door activity. I bought the bold color, so I can easily spot mine. Overall, I am satisfied with the product and its cost. @Marti
10. Lash-enhancing serum formulated with vitamins, peptides, and amino acids. You’ll notice longer, thicker lashes in just 6 weeks, with full improvement in 3 months. Apply once daily on clean lashes. Use only one dip for both lash lines and allow 2–3 minutes to fully dry.
4.3 stars out of 5
Promising review:
- I have been using this for 2+ years. Bought 3 bottles (one small, one big, another small). A bottle lasts a long time, and the product actually has made my eyelashes much longer than they originally were!
Just be patient and keep on using it. Α couple months later, you will notice your lashes much longer! I use this instead of getting lash extensions, and it’s much cheaper too! Get it during the Amazon day sales! @Ani
11. Cork sandals with suede insoles and faux leather straps that form a perfect contour of the foot after being worn in. The cork footbed is very flexible, and the sandals will last you for a long time. The platform measures approximately 1.25 inches.
4.5 stars out of 5
Promising review:
- At first I thought they were Birkenstock. I actually didn’t realize it till I received them. What I loved is they came in a wide. When I tried them on they were so comfortable, light weight and made well.
I have Neuropathy and my toes can’t touch the end of shoes. These were perfect. The price is fantastic. I will continue to buy these. If you like Birks and not the price, these are for you! @P. Farello
12. Multi-purpose portable cleaner that removes tough spots and stains from carpets, upholstery, and car interiors. For every cleaner created, 3 pounds of plastic are saved from going to landfills. The 48 oz. tank means you can clean more between refills.
4.5 stars out of 5
Promising review:
- Our motorhome only has a small amount of carpet on the slide outs, but it’s light in color and gets stained easily. I tried spray cleaner, but even after rinsing, it seemed to leave a residue and got dirty again quickly.
This little guy cleans fast and has an incredible amount of suction. So far, 3 weeks after my spot cleaning, none of the spots have returned. Well worth it! @cwd777
13. Snail mucin that repairs and rejuvenates the skin from dryness and aging. It improves skin vitality by reducing dullness and soothing dehydrated skin. It quickly absorbs into the skin and gives you a natural and healthy glow. No snails are harmed by making this product.
4.6 stars out of 5
Promising review:
- I don’t usually write product reviews, but this was too good to not share. I had read mixed reviews for this product but figured I’d give it a try. My skin was very inflamed and had a lot of redness. I used this after washing my face but before my moisturizer while my face was still wet, and in two days my skin drastically improved. @Jaide Riddall
Whether you are venturing on a spring cleaning adventure or you want a few cheerful items that will brighten up your personal space, Amazon has you covered.
