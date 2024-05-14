14 People Who Can’t Help but Shiver at the Memory of Their Exes
Former spouses, as well as young men and women, occasionally twist themselves into pretzels. They either orchestrate melodramatic scenarios or persist in irritating you even post-breakup. Occasionally, their relatives also make appearances, often with less-than-benevolent intentions. You observe all this and can't help but think, "Thank goodness fate intervened and parted our ways." Our heroes' stories are exactly about such ex-partners.
- "After I asked for a divorce and moved out, my ex proposed that he come over to my new apartment, and we could eat dinner and watch TV just like old times! One of my major gripes had been him taking me for granted, so I just responded with, "Great, what are you cooking?" His brain totally shorted out as he realized I was done cooking him dinner." AskMrScience / Reddit
- "My ex-wife told me I could leave my stuff in our house while I found somewhere else to stay. I assumed this was a good-will effort to keep things as amicable as possible between us. When I went to get my things, she had burned it all. So that was rough." TKHunsaker / Reddit
- "All I wanted was custody of my son, I gave her everything else except one of our cars. She fought me through 5 hearings, I won.
She never came to see him again." lespaulstrat2 / Reddit
- "After years of telling me she wanted a child, that she wanted to be a mom, that her life's dream was to be a SAHM (stay-at-home-mother), she got pregnant with the first guy she slept with while we were getting divorced and put the kid up for adoption even before it was born. This was a long-standing thing with her, she always wanted something (car, house, dog, cat, marriage, etc) and the second she got it she immediately hated it." amalgamas / Reddit
- "Called me the night before his wedding to his second wife and asked me if it was really over. He said, “This was our last chance to be together. Are you sure it’s over?” The night before he got remarried. Let that just marinate a little. I guess he didn’t think me asking for the divorce, paying for it and filing the paperwork wasn’t the clue it was over." BMT_Nurse / Reddit
- "During the whole process of divorcing, she was insistent she wanted to be single and hadn’t cheated on me. 5 days before we sold our house, she posted on Facebook that she was in a relationship with the guy I had asked about her cheating on me with. A year later they were engaged, a year after engagement they are married." RedditAtWork2021 / Reddit
- "I was sending $600 a month to support my daughter because she's the most important thing in my life. My ex texts me and tells me I need to be sending 1200 a month because she’s broke and can’t pay her bills and I should feel guilty about it. She left me for another guy while I was on deployment. I called my lawyer." WeldingShellback / Reddit
- "Two years after our divorce was final (we still had to be in regular contact because of our 5-year-old son), he asked me if I’d give him a 5am wake-up call the next day because he had an early flight for a business trip. I said, of course I wouldn’t do that, we aren’t married anymore, he should buy an alarm clock.
He overslept, missed his flight, thought he was going to get fired, and called me to berate me for not calling to wake him up. He was a real delight!" ArtemisCoco / Reddit
- "My mom had to work and watch us, 3 kids, along with handling the divorce, so you can imagine how stressed she was. She still managed to take her one day off to pre-cook enough food for us for the weekend. My dad called his brother (I don't remember how he knew any of this, it's been a while) and they came to our place while my mom was at work and ate all the food in one sitting just to piss her off. That was enough food for 3 days for 4 people." Magnetrans / Reddit
- "He basically got everything, house, car, furniture. I just wanted out. Two years later, he is broke and homeless, wanted to get back together. Sorry, but no." Strokedoutbear / Reddit
- "Here's a more wholesome and true one. He had Sunday dinners with my mom for many years after our divorce. He never had a real mom (long story), so I didn't mind sharing mine as long as I didn't have to be there." UserNumber314 / Reddit
- "My ex-husband messages/calls me every November. Our divorce was finalized in November 2015. Last time I decided not to answer because I’m in a committed relationship. But every year, like clockwork.
Our divorce was messy to say the least, and after our final court hearing we stood outside for like an hour talking about his girlfriend problems. I guess he just needed a friend, but I don’t anymore. At least, I don’t need him as a friend." Splenda212 / Reddit
- "She got married 7 more times! I was husband #1 when we were 18yo, divorced by 20yo, and now at 44 she is getting her 8th divorce." RidgeRoad / Reddit
- "My coworker finally got divorced after 2 years of trying to work it out with her hubby. She had a disabled child that her ex refused to help with and pay child support for. She decided to sell her engagement ring, diamond wedding band, and several pieces of jewelry her ex gave her over the years and that she was able to keep after the divorce.
EVERY GEM WAS FAKE. Her jeweler told her that gems had been recently swapped out for fakes. So the two years she was working it out with her ex, he was replacing all her jewelry with fakes." Borgqueen- / Reddit
