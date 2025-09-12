13 Parents Who Didn’t Expect Choosing a Baby Name to Spark So Much Drama

When a young couple is expecting a baby, almost every relative suddenly becomes an expert in baby names. Grandparents push for traditional ones, cousins suggest trendy lists, and even distant relatives weigh in with “perfect” ideas.

What starts as a sweet conversation quickly turns into a family-wide debate—often over names the couple would never actually choose. In the end, they can only hope the final decision will still be theirs. We have gathered 13 stories about choosing a baby name that became family drama.