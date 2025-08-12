My Sister Punished Me for Adopting a Baby Because I Can’t Babysit Her Kids Anymore

Hello, Bright Side,

I just want to share a painful situation because I really don’t see any way out. My name is Emma. My sister often turned to me for help with her three kids.

After years of infertility, I adopted a sweet baby. But my sister accused me, saying, “My kids are your flesh and blood. Not that child.”

At a family gathering, I went outside, and to my horror, returned to find my newborn crying nonstop, with only my sister next to her. She didn’t react at all, even though the pacifier and toys were there. I picked up my newborn to calm her down and immediately left.

Then my mom called, telling me I was overreacting, and asked me to talk to my sister and come back. I refused because it’s clear to me that they don’t want to accept my baby into our family. It hurts so much because I haven’t been happier than now.

I want to cut them off, but there is still hope that I can do something to change their behavior.