My MIL Humiliated Me Before My Wedding Day—So I Gave the Perfect Reply

“Hi Bright Side,

I’m getting married in about a month, and up until recently, everything has been going pretty smoothly. But this past weekend during my dress fitting, something happened that really threw me off.

After the fitting, my future MIL asked to talk to me privately. She told me that on the wedding day she wants ‘family-only’ photos of her son with her, her husband, and their other kids, without me in them. I thought maybe I misheard, so I asked why. She said, very matter-of-factly, that it was ‘to protect the family album in case things don’t work out.’

At first, I honestly laughed because I thought it had to be a joke. But she was dead serious. She even pulled up examples of other weddings where the bride wasn’t included in certain family photos. I can’t even describe how awkward and humiliating that felt.”