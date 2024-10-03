13 People Who Experienced Disgust in the Creepiest Ways

Curiosities
3 hours ago

That uneasy, stomach-turning feeling is something we all try to avoid, but there are moments when it becomes impossible to escape. These people experienced events so deeply revolting that the memory still haunts them, leaving a lasting impression they just can’t shake, no matter how much time has passed.

  • My new colleague brought a ’’chicken casserole’’ to the office potluck and insisted we all try it. Hours later, everyone got sick and left, but I stayed since I didn’t eat it. That’s when I noticed a horrible stench coming from her desk.

    I opened the drawer and, hidden in the back, found dozens of packets of expired mayonnaise that had spilled out from the heat. Some of them were open and emptied.
    It seemed she had used them to make the creamy sauce, which likely poisoned everyone. The drawer also contained other disturbing items, like fingernails and stained napkins.

    She had only joined the company a couple of weeks ago and didn’t seem unhygienic at first. I’m not one to snitch, but I had no choice but to report it to HR. She was let go a week later.
  • A couple of weeks ago, I was happily munching on some raspberries while watching a movie in a darkened room, and something tasted off. So, I turned on the light, and to my horror, I discovered I was eating maggots. © brickbaterang / Reddit
  • I once saw a lady change her baby on a table in the food court of the mall. It was at Christmastime, so there were tons of people around. She just didn’t care.

    I also told the custodial staff, “Hey, some lady just changed her baby on that table,” and they didn’t do anything. © ratsandfoxbats / Reddit
  • It was dark, and I was hungry and sleepy, so I shoved a piece of bread in my mouth, so I could go back to sleep. It didn’t taste different. The next morning, I opened the pack, and all the pieces were fully molded. Surprisingly, nothing happened; my stomach didn’t hurt. © HedgehogLuna / Reddit
  • As a kid (10 or 11), I had leftover Chinese noodles. Knowing nothing about food safety, I put them in the turned-off oven for later, similar to what I had seen my family do with uneaten pizza. Well, I forgot about it for about 3 days. After finding it, I figured it should still be good, right?
    It was the slimiest, most foul thing I have ever tried to this day. I didn’t even think to smell it before trying. © zeecapteinaliz / Reddit
  • Once, I was in the subway. A guy in front of me rushed towards me and picked something up from the floor right next to my foot. He put it in his mouth and started chewing on it. It was an old and stepped-on gum that was glued to the floor. © valoudev / Reddit
  • I saw two people sitting directly across from each other on a train. One person was asleep. The person sneezed, and snot/phlegm landed on the sleeping passenger. When that person woke up, they mistook it for food and sucked it off their shirt. © bornadecadetoolate / Reddit
  • I once took a nice, healthy bite of blueberry coffee cake. It turned out to be a regular coffee cake covered in mold. I couldn’t get the smell and taste out of my sinuses for hours.
    © Youre_ARealJ*** / Reddit
  • I saw a guy in a Walmart men’s bathroom eating a rotisserie chicken off the baby changing station. We made eye contact and exchanged weird expressions, and I just decided to leave.
    I thought about that for many days, and I felt sick every time. © Unknown author / Reddit
  • My grandma had this huge plant in her backyard, and we used to cut aloe to extract the gel. It was a hot day, and I was sweating. I didn’t have a better idea than using my hand to swipe the sweat off my face, and suddenly, a bitter taste invaded my mouth. I didn’t even touch my lips, and that taste spread through my mouth.
    I washed my teeth... Nothing... Mouthwash... Nothing... drank water, soda... Nothing... I even ate like 250gm of sugar and nothing! That flavor is still the grossest thing I’ve ever tasted, and that was like 25 years ago. © DemostenesWiggin/ Reddit
  • I was in a restaurant with my mom while waiting for her car to be repaired nearby. We ordered a coffee and sat down. While we were sitting there, a strange boy was staring at us from the corner of the room as he ate his burger. He spat out the mushed-up burger, poured some salt on it, and started eating the mush with his hands. I started gagging and retching and had to leave immediately. © FordstopS / Reddit
  • While working at Florida’s great theme parks, I witnessed a couple cleaning their baby in the drinking fountain, which is typically located right outside of the restrooms. I immediately called the custodians, and to this day, I refuse to drink from any drinking fountain. © So_I_Wont_Get_Fined_ / Reddit
  • I got a box of raisins out of the cupboard when I was a kid and grabbed a few handfuls as a midnight snack. The next morning, when the lights were on, I went to put the box back, and it was full of ants. I’m not 100% sure if they got there before or after I ate the raisins, but it’s still pretty gross to think about. © SFiceti / Reddit

Life presents us with countless awkward and cringe-inducing moments. The stories we’ve gathered in this article are sure to stir up that unsettling feeling and leave you cringing in your seat.

Comments

Get notifications
Lucky you! This thread is empty,
which means you've got dibs on the first comment.
Go for it!

Related Reads