13 People Who Found Out Firsthand That Family Vacations Are No Joke

Many of us dream about a vacation: some imagine basking in the warm sea, others picture the perfect vacation with a grill and kebabs, while some others just want to sleep as long as they want. But when it comes to family vacations, the usual plans suddenly turn into a quest.

  • I realized that when you plan a serious relationship, you also need to consider how well your ideas about a perfect vacation match.
    My boyfriend and I love to travel, but he likes to go everywhere and cheaply, while I prefer to save up and indulge. For him, a hotel is purely a place to sleep, he uses only public transport, and eats only in local eateries.
    The last time I was in Istanbul, I used taxis, chose a beautiful and comfortable hotel, ate wherever I wanted, and bought audio guides for tours. At 30+, I’m not interested in vacationing like a hungry student. I want a vacation where I can truly rest!
    That’s why I can travel once a year with this mindset, whereas he goes 3 times, but ends up seeing nothing but fast food and standing in all the lines. Yet, he proudly boasts about being in such and such a country. We already travel separately, but he never tires of criticizing me for my spending. © Overheard / Ideer
  • A flirty text from a guy popped up on while we were looking at her phone for a place to eat. He complimented a picture I had just taken of her...she sent it to him while around me. Bold.
    Also, this happened in the Eiffel Tower, only a couple of hours into what was supposed to be a 2-week vacation. © Meh_Ill_Do_It_Later / Reddit
  • I managed to persuade my husband to go on a vacation to Egypt, but he set a condition — his mom is coming too. My mother-in-law was delighted and promised that she wouldn’t intrude on us. We stayed on different floors.
    The fun began on the very first morning. I woke up and was stunned because strange sounds were coming from the ceiling: someone in the room above us, where my mother-in-law stayed, was dropping heavy objects, pounding on the floor, and shouting. I got scared and started waking my husband.
    We rushed to my mother-in-law. She opened the door and immediately said, “Already awake? Are you going to the beach?” We were in shock, and she calmly explained, “Well, I promised not to intrude, that’s why I didn’t even visit your room, but everyone should catch the morning sea sun.” I was just speechless.
  • I don’t like vacations far from my city. I don’t like long flights, dealing with the transfer, adaptation. And by the third day, I’m already whining, “I want to go home, to my couch.”
    My wife, naturally, is furious, my daughter picks up the mood and starts being fussy. As a result, we end up on a family tour, “How to Ruin a Vacation in 72 Hours.”
    We did this for a couple of years, twice a year, I suffered for the sake of my wife and child. Then one day I sat down and thought: what’s the point?
    Now it’s simple — my wife and daughter go on vacation, I go fishing, eat normal food, sleep in my bed and admire photos of my wife in a swimsuit. I never thought I’d let them go with such pleasure. © Overheard / Ideer
  • We’re sitting in a little restaurant in Vietnam. My wife says, “We’ve been on vacation for a week already, and we’ve spent almost nothing! I changed $150, and almost all of it is still here. It’s a very cheap country!”
    And then the waiter brings the bill and hands it to my wife. But my wife shows no reaction, as if she doesn’t notice. Naturally, the waiter handed the bill to me. I immediately replied, “A very cheap country, dear!” © AlexBessonov / Pikabu
  • My husband and I are going on vacation with his family to celebrate my mother-in-law’s birthday. She organized everything herself and covered almost all the costs, so I see this as her celebration.
    Recently, my mom got upset because I didn’t invite her to come along. We often spend time together, celebrate holidays, and she visits us. But this trip wasn’t my initiative, it was my mother-in-law’s idea, and I didn’t feel I had the right to invite anyone else.
    However, my mom is sure I acted wrongly. © ProfessorChaos1990 / Reddit
  • We’ve been together for 4 years, married for 2. The other day, he approached me and asked, “Aren’t you bored living like this?” I asked what was wrong. And he tells me, “It’s all just kind of dull.”
    Dull? I forgot what boredom was 5 years ago! I simply don’t have time to be bored: work, courses, cleaning, all these household chores. Every weekend is planned 3 weeks ahead. When do I have time to be bored?
    I haven’t been able to go to the salon or see a friend for 3 months. There’s always something to do. And he’s bored. I decided that I just take on too much, or rather — everything.
    I come up with entertainment, manage the household, work, and help my parents. I told him I’m ready to share the entire list of weekly tasks. That way, I’ll have more time, and he won’t be bored.
    In the end, he took on cleaning one room once a week and promised to fix the closet. And then he took a week off and went on vacation. So much for our conversation! © Overheard / Ideer
  • Once, my wife, our 1-year-old son, and I went to Greece with her large family. The funny thing was, we spent the whole week together with relatives and couldn’t have a moment just the 3 of us. It really irritated me.
    This year, we went only as a family of 3 to Egypt — just perfect! Soon, we have another trip planned with her family.
    I said I’ll only go if it’s just me, her, and our son. She got offended and thinks I’m being unreasonable. But I don’t want to spend another week of my life on her family without actually relaxing. © EffectivePower8984 / Reddit
  • I hate when my wife asks me on vacation, “What are we going to do today?” It tears me apart. I just want to reply, “Nothing! Do what you want. If you leave me alone and don’t bother me for half the day, by evening I’ll relax and think of something.” © Pushkanaizzer / Pikabu
  • My wife and I are walking along a lake. It’s warm and windy. A nice day. My wife says:
    — I want to go to the sea. To see the boundless blue, to feel the wind, to have the sun.
    — What’s wrong with this place?
    — But it’s not the sea. You can see the shore over there.
    My eyesight is very poor. I take off my glasses, look at the endless blue and say, “I see the sea.” We walked, joked, and it was nice. © volchek1024 / Pikabu
  • A couple of years ago, we vacationed in Turkey. Our older son made friends with a boy there. He was literally everywhere with us — in the pool, at the restaurant, at the beach.
    It turned out that he came with his mom, but she spent all her time sitting at the bar with her friends. As a result, we spent all 10 days of our vacation with him: playing soccer, tennis, organizing concerts, and competitions in the kids’ club.
    I felt like a mother of many children. I saw his mom only a couple of times during those days, and it seems like she had a great time, too. © Carioka / Pikabu
  • My beloved and I decided to fly to Turkey for a week. I wanted to propose on the plane. Gave her the ring, everyone applauded, she cried with happiness. A week later, on the plane already heading home, we broke up. © Overheard / Ideer
  • My husband comes up to me and says, “Let’s go on a week-long vacation. Take your swimsuits. Surprise!” I was thrilled, thinking we would head to the sea, swim, and stroll.
    Packed some nice clothes, even bought something new. Sitting there happily, anticipating. And then this prankster says we’re going to a holiday resort half an hour away from the city. © Overheard / Ideer

And these people can’t forget the vacation that still haunts them.

