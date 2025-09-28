13 People Who Found Out Firsthand That Family Vacations Are No Joke

Many of us dream about a vacation: some imagine basking in the warm sea, others picture the perfect vacation with a grill and kebabs, while some others just want to sleep as long as they want. But when it comes to family vacations, the usual plans suddenly turn into a quest.
I managed to persuade my husband to go on a vacation to Egypt, but he set a condition — his mom is coming too. My mother-in-law was delighted and promised that she wouldn’t intrude on us. We stayed on different floors. The fun began on the very first morning. I woke up and was stunned because strange sounds were coming from the ceiling: someone in the room above us, where my mother-in-law stayed, was dropping heavy objects, pounding on the floor, and shouting. I got scared and started waking my husband. We rushed to my mother-in-law. She opened the door and immediately said, “Already awake? Are you going to the beach?” We were in shock, and she calmly explained, “Well, I promised not to intrude, that’s why I didn’t even visit your room, but everyone should catch the morning sea sun.” I was just speechless.