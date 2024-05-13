13 Times Maternity Leave Felt Like a Circus Freak Show for Some Moms, but a Winning Lottery for Others

You can read lots of books by psychologists and doctors, but figuring out what maternity leave will be like is really hard. Some people do lots of things, like take classes or start a business, while others just try to get enough sleep. Maternity leave can be so different for everyone, like we see in stories that show it from many angles.

  • “My husband and I are expecting our first child. Typically, we split expenses based on income, with him covering 60% and me 40%. However, as they say, plans can change.
    Recently, I’ve been considering returning to work when the baby is six months old. Yet, my husband believes that during the first year of our child’s life, it’s crucial to have close parental involvement and has suggested I take a year of maternity leave. Financially, this poses a challenge as it would deplete my savings entirely.
    I proposed two options to my husband: either he fully supports us for the latter six months, or he takes paternity leave during that time. Unfortunately, he’s opposed to both ideas. Now, I’m unsure if I’m in the wrong for suggesting this.” expectant******* / Reddit
  • Today, as I walked down the street, I encountered a heavily pregnant woman with a notably large belly. My initial thought was, “How do they manage to walk, sleep, and move like that? It must be incredibly challenging and inconvenient.”
    However, just a few minutes later, it hit me that I had come from the kindergarten where I had dropped off my almost three-year-old son. Not too long ago, I was in that same situation myself, and surprisingly, I didn’t find it inconvenient at all. With maternity leave coming to an end, it’s time for my brain to readjust its perspective!
  • “I cried a lot during my maternity leave. The hormones made me a little crazy.
    When I wasn’t crying, I was just holding my baby, nursing her, tending to her. I watched a lot of TV while she nursed. We didn’t go out bc it was winter, but if it hadn’t been cold, I would’ve gone on lots of walks.” Rainbowgrogu / Reddit
  • I used to work in an energy sales company where every day was filled with 35 people yelling, signing 10 contracts, dealing with troublesome clients who were disconnected due to debts, and a whole lot more. Then, I went on maternity leave, and surprisingly, everything became easier. Honestly, I don’t even want it to end.
  • Recently, I hired my own personal fitness trainer! I wasn’t active at all before; I was even too lazy to leave the house for groceries. And guess what? Exciting news for my husband and me — we’re expecting a baby!
    But wait, it’s not just one, but two babies at once—twins! Now, taking care of them has become my daily workout routine. I wake up early, feed them, then head down from the eighth floor with the stroller for a walk, and back up again. It’s a routine that’s doing wonders for my figure!
  • “I enrolled in a parenting and baby class to meet up with other moms of newborns. We learned about various things like sleep, how to navigate changes in relationships, etc. It’s been a huge lifesaver.
    Also meeting up for lunch with friends (some also on mat leave). Going out on walks with baby.
    My husband is also taking leave with me right now, so we trade off getting out of the house to do errands. Don’t worry about getting dressed up. I usually went out in joggers and a nursing top. No one says anything.” Summerjynx / Reddit
  • I’m a high-ranking executive with a generous salary. I’ve always dreamed of having a second child but didn’t want it to hinder my career. So, I worked throughout my pregnancy, sporting a baby bump until the day of delivery when I was chauffeured to the maternity hospital in a company car. After taking a two-month vacation, I hired a nanny and returned to work.
    To my surprise, my bosses decided to promote me. Now, I’m juggling work, enjoying our spacious new house, and benefiting from having the nanny live with us, taking care of cooking and cleaning. Life couldn’t be better!
  • I have three children of the same age, and they all fell ill simultaneously, although they don’t attend kindergarten, they’re feeling fine. Overall, it’s a complete madhouse at home, and I’m incredibly exhausted.
    Yesterday, I felt drained, like a squeezed lemon. Then, my husband arrived home from work, observed the chaos with the kids nearly running circles around me, and declared, “Alright, everyone to the playroom! The one who sits quietly will get a big surprise.” The children hurried off, and my husband swiftly placed something in my hand, saying, “You have 10 minutes to get ready; I’ll keep them occupied. Go.”
    In disbelief, I opened my hand to find a movie ticket, some money, and a note that read, “I’ll be eagerly awaiting your return in 3 hours; I can’t take it anymore.” Well, I don’t need to wait any longer, my love!
  • “For the first 2–3 months, I didn’t really do anything. Just stayed home, tried to survive/recover and keep my baby isolated and safe during flu season.
    But after that, I did a baby swimming class once a week and went to baby groups. Visited friends and family. Took care of the dog and household. In my country everyone gets sent to a postpartum PT class which is once a week and 8–10 sessions, so I did that. I went on walks and talked to my family and friends on the phone, or listened to audiobooks.” hiddengill / Reddit
  • I went on maternity leave with a sizable salary and a healthy financial cushion, something my husband didn’t know about. Despite years of managing our finances separately, after just two months of being at home with the baby, he suddenly insisted, “You need to provide a list of expenses for approval, and I’ll decide what money to allocate.” He even went as far as saying I didn’t need anything since I was just sitting with the child.
    It drove me crazy, and I ended up abruptly divorcing him, but the anger still lingers. What goes on in men’s minds? Why do some see maternity leave as an opportunity to undermine and humiliate women?
  • “I’m on week 7 of maternity leave with my second child, and it’s nearly impossible to have a routine. Some days she naps for 40 min in the mornings, other days it’s 3 hours. Some days she is alert for evening playtime, and other days she has horrible witching hours and just wants to eat.
    I really didn’t have any sort of routine with my first until I went back to work at 16 weeks postpartum, because I had to at that point.” waffles8500 / Reddit
  • I have a daughter, and she’s not just a daughter—she’s a miracle! At two years old, she’s full of joy and surprises. Her favorite game? Cleaning the toilet with a brush, because “Mom can do it, but I can’t!” From helping with laundry to assisting with repairs, she’s always eager to lend a hand.
    On our walks, she insists that I look beautiful with my hair down. And when it comes to treats, she believes everyone in the household should enjoy them. Plus, she’s generous with kisses for everything and everyone she likes. I absolutely adore my little angel.
  • “During my maternity leave, I did nothing except take care of the baby and do grocery pickups where I didn’t even have to leave the car.” HazesEscapes / Reddit

What's the highlight of your time on maternity leave?

