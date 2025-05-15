14 Men Thought They Found Love, Then Things Got Dark

Love doesn’t always go as planned—and for these 14 men, it took a turn they never saw coming. From sudden ghosting to shocking betrayals, each story reveals how quickly romance can slip into something far more complicated.
Matched with this woman on a dating app. She seemed cool, funny, had a great smile. We talked and made plans to meet for a romantic dinner by ourselves. I get to the place, and she shows up with a 4-year-old. Okay, no big deal. She hadn’t mentioned she had a kid, but I figured, whatever, I’ll roll with it. Ten minutes in, a guy walks up to our table and sits down. She goes, “Oh, this is my husband. He wanted to meet you too.” Turns out they were in a open relationship and thought I’d just be cool with it. I paid for my drink and left.
Eva and I met on a dating app. We did long distance. I was all in. Two months later, my brother passed away. I wanted to get away, so I went to see Eva. She was nowhere to be found. An old man lived in her address, never knew any Eva. Later, I found out the truth: Eva never existed. My brother had created her from scratch. He knew me better than anyone—what I liked, who I was drawn to, what I needed to hear when I was down. The girl I’d been video calling? A friend of his from a photography class. He’d convinced her to help as part of what was supposed to be “one last epic prank.” But he passed away before he ever told me. When I went to his place, I found a folder on his computer labeled "Eva"—full of saved Instagram photos, fake text drafts, meal pics, and location screenshots. He had built her completely. Now I’m stuck mourning someone who never existed... and the one person who would’ve helped me through it.
