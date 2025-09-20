14 Mystery Objects That Left the Internet Baffled

Ever scrolled online and stumbled upon a photo that makes you go: “What on earth is THAT?” From odd tools to bizarre relics, the internet loves a good guessing game. Here are 14 mystery objects that had people scratching their heads worldwide.

1. Someone on my flight is wearing these. What are they?

“There’s also a pressure point in that area of the ankle where the bracelets cover that is used to address nausea and insomnia, so could be an acupuncture thing.” © SweetDahlia1993 / Reddit

2. My girlfriend moved in and neither of us know what this is, but I use it constantly.

“Cheese cutting knives, planers come in various shapes based on the types of cheeses.” © Tacos_always_corny / Reddit

3. I live alone. I keep finding these but I don’t know what they are. Any idea what they could be from?

4. Is it some sort of a breastfeeding thing?

“I’m expecting my first baby and someone gave me this and just said ’it’s some breastfeeding... thing’. They found it secondhand. I’m so confused because it’s basically a sack with breast holes. Where does the baby go? How do I put it on?” “It’s for a cart (not a car seat) so when your baby is old enough they can sit in the cart without having to touch the germy handles. I have that exact one.” © Ill_Mammoth381 / Reddit

5. Found in my grandparents’ kitchen drawer, what is this?

“Sugar cube tongs for tea or coffee maybe.” © Apprehensive-Arm9902 / Reddit

6. Found in the footwell of a BMW. Tracking device?

Looks a lot like an actipatch. © DaisyKiller684 / Reddit

7. Found in kitchen drawer. About 3 inches long, rubber, with some kind of solid core.

“That is the stopper for a liquid pourer. I have several.” © kornkobcom / Reddit

8. My girlfriend got her oil changed and when she came home found this in her glovebox.

“Looks like part of a glove box. I think it’s supposed to keep it from slamming open.” © GamerJAR / Reddit

9. Found hidden in my tissue box at work. Tiny circuit board with a battery and what appears to be a speaker.

“For the last day, I was hearing a strange beep. After a bit of investigation, I found this device. It was hidden in the bottom of my tissue box. It has an on/off switch, and a button that beeps when I press it.

I’m hesitant to assume it’s a listening device because it doesn’t have a storage chip, connection port, or radio antenna. If not, I can’t imagine what it does. I work in a relatively secure area, so something like this is concerning. But if it’s innocuous, I don’t want to alert security.” “It’s called chirper, and it’s one and only use is to annoy people around it.” © Teras80 / Reddit

10. Little leather thing that came with my wife’s shoes

“From their FAQ page:

‘Duckfeet Box & Leather Handle

Duckfeet Boot, Shoe, & Sandal boxes are made from recycled cardboard.

Duckfeet Boot & Shoe boxes use a recycled piece of scrap leather as the box handle.

The leather handle color in no way reflects the color of the product in the box’.” © carhole / Reddit

11. We keep seeing this on the side of the road in Oregon. It’s at the end of a driveway.

“The lower portion/glass faces the driveway. It’s about 15 ft tall. It is driving my wife nuts every time she drives by to not know what it is.

Looks empty inside. Watch tower? Bird house? Deer feeder?” “I am going with ‘driveway periscope’. So someone exiting the driveway can see over a wall or bushes, or a little hill or something.” © brock_lee / Reddit

12. Tiny metal mug with shaped holes in the bottom

“Hey, OP, it’s just a pre-cut keychain novelty that’s missing its inserts!” © lilgogetta / Reddit

13. What are these things under the sink in my bathroom and kitchen. Plastic piece with a button.

“It’s some type of alert if an older person falls and can’t get up, they can notify someone else in the house. They can open the cabinet from the floor and reach it.

My in-laws have my wife’s 91-year-old grandmother living with them. They have these buttons located near the floor by her bed and in the bathroom that when pressed makes an alert similar to a doorbell so they know if she has fallen.” © jimberly718 / Reddit

14. Found in my kitchen. I know it looks like something..., pretty sure it isn’t. What is this thing?

“It is also made of rubber.” © malkavnon1 / Reddit

“It holds a set of measuring cups or spoons (I forget which). Shows up here frequently. Probably in the FAT.” © jackrats / Reddit