16 Photos That Prove Strange Things Can Happen Anywhere
Sometimes we come across such unexpected discoveries that they give us a decent dose of adrenaline. Like accidentally finding a hidden room with a strange statue in your house. Or biting into an apple and realizing that inside it is red too. In any case, it’s best to keep a clear head in situations like this and try to find a rational explanation for everything that’s happening.
“Left home for a couple months, came back to find tiny hand prints.”
- Time to check every room, cupboard, attic, crawlspace, pipe, vent, and behind/under every piece of furniture for any holes larger than a baseball. This is either a raccoon or a squirrel. © werewere-kokako / Reddit
“My pupils are rectangular.”
“A few months ago, I moved into a new house and, while exploring the forest on the property, I stumbled upon this laptop nailed to a tree.”
“I found an egg with a double shell.”
“A few miles from the house I rent, I came across these circles in the snow over a frozen pond. Does anyone know what this is?”
- These are deer or moose tracks. Broke through the top layer of frozen snow, and then it melted and refroze, leaving the circle shapes. © thisaccountiz / Reddit
“How did this even happen?”
- Maybe the wall was abrasive, blasted with improper media. And they stayed in one spot too long. © CB_700_SC / Reddit
“I woke up and discovered a strange dark green stain on my pants.”
- I found green stains next to the pillow and it turned out it was an iPhone cable that had split on the casing and it was leaking green stuff. © tiragata / Reddit
“This morning I forgot to put on my watch before going to work.”
- Must be a lack of sweat there. Perhaps the pores are clogged on that patch of skin, or the sweat glands have been affected by the back of the watch. © MagmaTroop / Reddit
“Found this note taped under a panel in this storage cabinet, previous owner just trolling me?”
“My daughter and I found something resembling a nest in the forest.”
“My apple is red inside.”
- It is edible, it’s a special red skinned variety. © PerspectiveIcy3578 / Reddit
“Forgot my printer turned on the whole night and woke up to this.”
“I wanted to connect a cable on the top floor of my old house and found this behind the wall.”
“Some strange object in the sky”
“I found a cast-iron skillet in my bushes that wasn’t there yesterday.”
“I woke up, and my junipers looked like this. I swear, they were normal last night. Then it turned out to be this strange fungus.”
And here are unusual situations that actually have a very simple explanation.