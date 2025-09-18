14 Simple Items Flight Attendants Swear By That We Often Forget to Pack

Compression socks are an indispensable item for those who spend more than a couple of hours in the air. They improve circulation and relieve fatigue. “They make my legs feel so much lighter and prevent swelling,” says Southwest Airlines flight attendant Julie Murphy. “Every time I forget to put them on, I can feel the difference immediately.”

Doctors from the American Heart Association say compression socks are a must for people at high risk of blood clots. In other situations, you can do without them.