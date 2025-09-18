I used to think I could never earn more than what my previous employer paid me — but I was wrong. The world is full of opportunities for those willing to take a chance.
Now, I’m earning $52 per hour or more, and I can easily make at least $1,300 a week. Based on my experience, I believe everyone should try working online — it’s a simple and flexible way to earn money. Here's an example:
Www.Richnow1
14 Simple Items Flight Attendants Swear By That We Often Forget to Pack
I used to think I could never earn more than what my previous employer paid me — but I was wrong. The world is full of opportunities for those willing to take a chance.
Traveling can be long and grueling, or it can be easy and enjoyable. The difference often lies in the little things. Prepare to be amazed: these simple secrets will make your next flight many times more comfortable and safe.
14. Vacuum bags
They are a real lifesaver for holiday shoppers. Experienced flight attendants know that there is always more stuff after a trip than before it, and vacuum bags will help you fit your purchases into your suitcase.
13. Closed shoes
Closed, flat-soled shoes are the unspoken rule of professional flight attendants. Experienced flight attendants will never wear flip-flops or heels on a flight. According to the rules of conduct of passengers on board, heels or other uncomfortable footwear can slow down movement and even lead to injuries, especially in case of evacuation.
12. Boneless bra
A boneless bra is something that flight attendants wear throughout the flight. As flight attendant Sille Rydell from Copenhagen jokes, “Underwire + hours in a pressurized cabin = major regret. Opt for soft and comfy instead.” Soft underwear eliminates unnecessary discomfort at altitude.
11. Black sweater
A black sweater is almost like a little black dress, only for traveling. The daughter of a flight attendant with more than 30 years of experience thinks it should always be in your suitcase, even if you’re flying to the tropics. It can get chilly in the cabin, and the air conditioning in hotels sometimes works with epic enthusiasm.
10. Compression socks
Compression socks are an indispensable item for those who spend more than a couple of hours in the air. They improve circulation and relieve fatigue. “They make my legs feel so much lighter and prevent swelling,” says Southwest Airlines flight attendant Julie Murphy. “Every time I forget to put them on, I can feel the difference immediately.”
Doctors from the American Heart Association say compression socks are a must for people at high risk of blood clots. In other situations, you can do without them.
9. Mini toothbrush with toothpaste
Small toothbrushes with toothpaste are a lifesaver for those who want to quickly freshen their breath on the road without having to run to the toilet with a bottle of water. Experienced flight attendants appreciate them for their convenience: the toothpaste is already inside, and no water is needed at all.
8. Adapter
A universal travel adapter is the best way to stay connected wherever you are. Experienced flight attendants choose models with multiple connectors: then neither an exotic outlet in another country nor a queue for the only charger at the airport will be a problem.
7. Mini electrical fan or manual fan
A mini-fan or manual fan is a funny but very useful life hack from Finnair flight attendant Ninni Rebecca. Yes, it may look ridiculous from the outside, but it’s not a laughing matter when you step out of a cold aircraft into heat above 86°F.
6. Additional set of underwear in hand baggage
It’s the little thing that can save a trip. Lost luggage is a nuisance that you should be prepared for. Experienced flight attendants put a stock of socks and underwear in their hand luggage — they take up minimal space and can be a big help.
5. Clothing made of natural materials
Synthetic tights or leggings (or any other item not made of natural materials) are a questionable choice for flying. Aviation expert Christine Negroni warns that in the event of a fire, such material can ignite and literally melt into the skin. Natural fabrics are much safer.
4. Loose clothing
Loose clothing instead of tight clothing is a rule that Danish flight attendant Sille Rydell appreciates. In flight, the body swells a little, and what fits “just right” on the ground can turn into a real corset in the sky.
Doctors from the Vein Institute share the flight attendant’s opinion. They advise wearing loose clothes that don’t squeeze the legs. Tight trousers and jeans are strongly discouraged.
3. Sunglasses
Sunglasses in your hand luggage are a lifesaver when the bright sun dazzles you after a dark cabin. Finnair flight attendant Ninni Rebecca recommends that you always take them with you, even if you are traveling to a cloudy destination.
2. Personal first aid kit
A personal first aid kit is a must in your hand luggage according to Finnish flight attendant Ninni Rebecca. Having a couple of pills on hand can be a great help during a flight.
The airlines themselves advise their customers to take 2 sets of medications with them: one for hand luggage and one for main luggage.
1. Instant coffee
Instant coffee is a small sachet that can help you out anywhere in the world. It doesn’t require a bulky coffee set — just a mug of hot water. And there’s no problem with that on an airplane. Experienced flight attendants especially appreciate this life hack during early departures and night flights, when you need to be on your feet, even if your body wants to sleep.
This article is for entertainment purposes only. We make no representations or warranties as to the completeness, accuracy, reliability or safety of the content provided. Any action taken based on the information in this article is solely at the reader’s own risk. We are not liable for any loss, damage or consequence arising from the use of this content. Readers are advised to act independently, take appropriate precautions and seek professional advice when attempting to reproduce any part of this content.
And here are more traveling secrets from flight attendants. Check them out.