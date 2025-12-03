15+ Design Fails That Can Make You Wonder, “Who Approved This?”
Who said that everyday items should have a pretty design? Sometimes designers overlook an equally important aspect — comfort and functionality. Often, in the pursuit of originality, they create things that are completely impractical in daily life.
I wonder what someone with disabilities has to drive to park here?
This sink in my hotel
- That’s a gem of crappy design. © enana43 / Reddit
The mug my mother-in-law uses
Someone came up with the idea to pack salt in a black bag, and pepper in a white one.
An excellent bench design, except they forgot to add a drainage hole for rainwater.
I’ve never seen such a strange bag before.
- Actually, it’s cool, and surely someone will buy it. © PleasantCurrant-***1 / Reddit
A house with a stunning view. Everyone sees their fireplace.
I have no idea what the manufacturer meant to write on this bag.
I went into the washroom in a restaurant. Check out their sink.
- This should be illegal!
Hmm, great diapers
Good grief, just connect everything with pipes.
- I like it. A changing table and a water slide. © treemeizer / Reddit
4 theater seats with 3 cup holders.
- That’s a design win in my opinion! © Hopeful-Yak2077 / Reddit
Just take a look at the numbering on this remote control.
The mug in my hotel holds about 50% less than a regular mug.
Not sure why so much space is needed for a restroom.
This bench is exactly as comfortable as it looks like.
I stayed in a hotel, and there’s this staircase in my room.
The manufacturer just turned a pocket inside out on a kids’ T-shirt. And all because it’s a parachute.
A combination no one has ever wanted.
Just a perfect mug. And how to drink from it?
The students in my course complained about not having enough privacy, and they decided to install glass doors to solve the issue.
The person who designed these benches hates comfortable sitting.
