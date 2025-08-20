Answer: The question is: “If I were to ask the other guard which door leads to freedom, what would he say?”

If you ask the honest guard, he knows the liar would point to the wrong door, so he tells you that.

If you ask the liar, he knows the honest guard would point to the right door, but he lies and says the guard would point to the wrong one. Either way, the guard you ask will point you to the door of doom.

So, to escape, just pick the opposite door.