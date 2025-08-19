19 Vibrant Comics That Prove Happiness Is All About Little Things

Sometimes it seems that happiness is something big: moving to Paris, a million-dollar inheritance or at least a holiday in the Maldives. But sometimes it’s enough to swing on the swing like in childhood, or hug a loved one you haven’t seen in a long time — and there it is, real happiness that fits into the most ordinary day. These comics are a reminder that happiness hides in the simplest things, we just need to notice them.

Have you ever received flowers for no reason? I have. And it’s a real pleasure! A friend of mine brings a bunch from the village every time and makes the first woman he meets happy.

Sometimes we dedicate so much time to our careers that we forget about ourselves and our families. But life gives us a chance to relax and taste happiness.

Sometimes the moments that you want to remember are completely occasional. But that only makes them better!

Sometimes we spend a lot of time doing things we have no interest in. But when we find our own thing, we realize what a pleasure it is to do what we love.

Sometimes we need to indulge our inner child. Because who else will do it but us?

Food now is neither a luxury nor a joy, but when it comes to ripe watermelon in the summer heat, give 2 please!

A prestigious job doesn’t make a person happy. But you can listen to yourself, stop tolerating rudeness and start from scratch. And there’s nothing wrong with that.

For our parents and grandparents, we are always the little ones who they want to please. Do you have a bunny who sends you candy? I do!

For young parents, every stage of their baby’s growing up is a cause for joy. And how delighted a mom and dad become when they hear their baby’s first words!

By the age of 40, perhaps many of us have had a reason to shake with fear in the doctor’s office. And what a relief it is when everything goes better than it seemed in the beginning!

The best compliment is the one you don’t expect. It’s always nice to hear that you look young and fresh.

Sometimes it is good for all of us to act as a child. After all, this is the time when we were able to find happiness in the simplest things.

Watching your baby learn new skills is such happiness. All parents can relate to this.

It’s a special kind of fun to get a bunch of things done, and then sit in a cozy spot and enjoy the results of your work in the light of the setting sun.

Sometimes a simple “thank you” is enough to feel happy. And if some people don’t know how to appreciate what is done for them, it is worth finding those who will.

Sometimes it’s enough to hug a loved one — and your heart jumps with joy! And how much warmth our grandmothers give us!

Being an adult is not only about responsibility, but also an opportunity to do what you want. Who of us as a child did not dream of having a bunch of pets in the house? Dreams come true!

It’s also great when someone takes care of you, respecting your tastes and preferences. For example, my mother-in-law bakes chocolate cakes for me because I love them.

And even becoming a mother shouldn’t stop us from feeling like a child. And while the kids are busy in the sandbox, there is a chance to swing on the swings.