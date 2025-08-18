16 Honest Comics About Family Life That Are So Relatable

We often see perfect pictures about the perfect family on social media. But in reality, everything is a little different. After all, family life is not about breakfast in bed and walks in the park, but also about mountains of unwashed dishes, eternal search for a second sock and heroic attempts to survive after a sleepless night. Artists drew comics about life situations like this that anyone can relate to. Let’s have a look, because you will definitely recognize yourself in at least one of them.

Beauty may be in the eye of the beholder, but the matching outfits still need some work.

If the wicked witch has bewitched you and you can’t find anything, there’s always someone to come to the rescue.

P.S. He still thinks the milk was planted while he was blinking.

He claims he can eat anything, but then refuses to eat vegetables and sincerely believes that dumplings are meat in white coats, which means they’re healthy.

Everyone has their own routine, but there’s a catch — you know the tune of his alarm clock by heart.

It’s up to us to decide what or who should shine in this house. The main thing is that we can live in peace and consent.

You have no idea how he uses your expensive face serum. And he has no idea it’s for the face.

You order and eat pizza, sushi, and soda together. But instead of another yoga class, he’s working on his ninja skills.

When you realize that everything is shared in the family:

No matter how thorough the shopping list is — you definitely won’t find something you asked for. But you’ll see his imagination at work.

Any food will be mercilessly drenched in mayonnaise or cheese sauce, but that’s okay. The main thing is that everyone is fed!

When it becomes clear to both of you that the number of favorite jeans should be more than one pair:

When you’ve spent a lot of time deciding where to go on holiday or for a weekend, but then realized that seeing your family is more important than watching the most beautiful sunrise in the mountains:

Temporal distortions can occur even inside the apartment.

When you really wanted to watch a popular TV show, but you end up watching it with your eyes closed:

Of course, he always knows what’s best. But you also know how to fix it.

She always knows what’s missing in your wardrobe. And you don’t even want to know how much money is left on your card afterwards.