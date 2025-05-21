18 Funny Comics About How Much Our Life Has Changed

Life doesn’t stand still, and what seemed normal 40–50 years ago, may now raise a lot of questions. Modern people think, live, and build relationships in a very different way than they did half a century ago. And this is neither good nor bad — it is normal. We decided to compare life then and now, not to say how wonderful it used to be or what an amazing time it is now, but simply to note these changes.

The article contains images generated by artificial intelligence.

For example, the attitude toward a woman who gave birth out of wedlock has changed. In the past, many people condemned single mothers, but today personal life is everyone’s private matter.

We had to make many things with our own hands in the past. Today, you can buy almost everything in a shop.

Experience is now passed on not only from grandmothers to grandchildren, but also vice versa. After all, even toddlers today know more about gadgets than many adults do.

In the past, friendship between a guy and a girl was something very private, even embarrassing. Modern girls easily start new relationships, and are not ashamed of this.

Dates nowadays don’t always involve live communication. Sometimes young people are so obsessed with gadgets that even while sitting at the same table, they can text each other.

In the past, meeting the parents was an important stage in a relationship. Now the parents can see the suitor in the morning in pajamas.

But communication with loved ones who are far away has become much easier. If previously you had to wait letters for weeks, now you can simply call and see your loved ones.

With dishwashers, robot vacuums and all sorts of steamers, it has become easier to manage the household. But Mom’s patties are still the tastiest.

In the past, many young people became parents by the age of 25, responsible for their families. Now at this age not everyone dares to get a kitty.

50 years ago, a person who didn’t go to work was a freeloader, but today it’s often just a remote worker. Being able to work from home is awesome!

Now you don’t have to go outside at all. Even new movies are easier to watch at home, on a comfortable sofa.

People have started to break up differently. In the past, they used to tear up pictures and letters at the end of love. Today, they delete ex-partners from their friends and block them on social media.

You no longer have to go to the shop and try clothes on behind a curtain. You can order everything on marketplaces to be delivered home or to a pick-up point.

One of the best inventions of modern times is delivery. It saves a lot of time and effort, especially when you need a lot of things at once.

Safety is the top priority now. In the past, children used to play unsupervised all day. Now parents keep an eye on them with the help of the latest technology.

Speaking of technology. In the past, you didn’t waste film on nonsense and took photos a couple of times a year. Today, you can take hundreds of pictures every day.

Do you remember how we used to gather in the evenings as a family to watch TV or just chat? Today, more often than not, everyone in the family is busy doing their own thing.

Only the life of cats remains unchanged...