12 Unusual Signs of Intelligence Most People Overlook

According to a study, the size of your pupil at rest may be linked to your intelligence. Researchers measured the pupils of more than 500 people (aged 18 to 35) while they looked at a dimly lit screen. They found that those with a larger pupil diameter scored higher on tests of fluid intelligence, working memory, and attention control.

This relationship is believed to be due to the functioning of the locus coeruleus, a small region of the brainstem that regulates attention, memory, and coordination between different areas of the brain. Having naturally larger pupils may reflect better regulation of this structure and, therefore, a more determined and alert mind.