15 People Share the Gut Punch That Ended Their Closest Friendship

11 hours ago

Some friends feel like they’re meant to be in your life forever, until one moment shatters the illusion. These 15 people share the shocking moments they realized their friendship was as fake as a designer bag bought on Wish. From unfaithful friends to broken trust, here’s how bonds truly break.

  • My mum died, and I thought the two friends I had with bereaved parents would be super there for me, like I’d tried to be for them when it happened. Thought they’d understand and not be scared off and stuff.
    That wasn’t the case. I wonder if it brought up bad memories for them. Life IS weird.
    But I had an excellent boyfriend who lost his dad young to get me through, some other good friends, and even made some new ones who had been through similar stuff.
    The whole experience, and it happening in 2020, was definitely the most friendship-changing experience in my life though. © Mermaidsarehellacool / Reddit
  • I ended up in the hospital, and he laughed and posted on Instagram making fun of me. I could have died, and he was laughing instead of helping. © thatlilgraywolf / Reddit
  • “Julia and I used to go to the same high school but became friends only because we went to the same gym. I didn’t have a lot of female friends, but we immediately got along pretty well. She was genuinely nice; always ready to give you a warm smile, to compliment people — even strangers- and to ask about your day. Among the other things, she wanted to become a model.
    One day, she told me about a big opportunity: to apply for the casting for Miss Italy. She was very enthusiastic but at the same time nervous. She asked me to join the competition too, just to give her some moral support. ‘You don’t have to take it seriously,’ she said.
    ‘Well, why not?’ I thought. I’m always happy to experience new things. Participating with her could have strengthened our friendship after all. The first competition was held locally. Only 5 girls would make it to the next step.
    The second step was held regionally. I passed, while Julia didn’t. She was told she was too stiff and that she never truly smiled throughout the entire competition. I immediately told her I was going to quit. There was no point in doing it without her. It has never been my dream.
    Just when I thought things were back to normality, I woke up, finding this text: ‘Julia is telling everyone you cheated and that you were ready to do anything in your power in order to win. Even having a fling with a judge. Cherry on the top, she said you are too short anyway to be a model.’
    Then, Julia screamed at me that I’m terribly jealous of her life because she is beautiful and successful and her skin is brighter than my future. I burst out laughing because c’mon, who says this while maintaining a straight face.
    When she told me that I wanted to steal her life because mine was empty, I told her, ‘You know, all the makeup and the glittering gowns can’t change what an ugly person you really are.’ Then I walked away.” © Kiara Bay / Quora
  • She was my best friend, and buddy for life. We loved each other dearly, and really cared for each other. Our bonding had been instantaneous and powerful, but absolutely platonic. She knew the girl I had eyes for, and I knew her boyfriend quite well. He knew about my situation too.
    But we were closer than the universe could handle, I suppose. Her boyfriend muddied the water, gave her a choice between him and me! It was ridiculous, and it was totally unnecessary, and I am very happy she chose him, for she got married to him later.
    We didn’t even talk about it like such amazingly close friends. There was absolutely no doubt I’d have died for her gladly anytime. None of the romantic stories ending comes even remotely close to the profound sadness I carry to this day! I can say this event broke my heart, put me in a spell of darkness, and I just could not brush it off.
    But I have nothing but respect for her, and the question of holding something against her never arose. Purest love, destroyed by silly emotions? I have many questions to ask of the universe, but perhaps many will remain unanswered. © Bala Senthil Kumar / Quora
  • I was living with my best friend. One day I check the mail and see a late notice for the electric that was in her name. I’m confused because my BF and I paid all of our part of the bills in full every month and was under the impression she was paying the elec.
    Nope, she was paying the bare minimum to keep the lights on and pocketing the rest. © avaflies / Reddit
  • My best friend (guy) ended his 3-year friendship with me because his girlfriend thought that I had feelings for him. We were pretty close, and she was getting quite annoyed and jealous by it. She asked him to stop talking to me and told me the same.
    The worst thing was, I was expecting some kind of fight. Some resistance. From my best friend. But he readily accepted her orders and completely stopped talking to me. I was heartbroken and depressed.
    The story does not end here. Fast-forward to a year later, somewhere in 2015 I had a small accident, and he messaged me asking me about my health and mocking me on how I haven’t yet learnt to take care of myself. He told me he has broken up.
    He apologized for everything and I forgave him. Yes, some people would find that stupid, but he is the one person in my life who I can give multiple chances no matter what. He is my weakness and my strength :)
    We started with making small talk but eventually, right now, my best friend is back. He has dutifully learnt his lesson and I know he won’t repeat the mistake again. It was a lesson for both of us.
    We are stronger than before, and now a girl or a boy or any force in this world can’t take him away from me. He is my best friend, my soulmate :’) © Unknown author / Quora
  • After school we lived 2 hours away from each other, I used to call all the time and drop in and visit when I travelled home to visit my parents. Then I found out somehow that she had actually been in my hometown and had made no effort to get in contact or come visit me.
    It was at that point I realized I was putting in all the effort, so I stopped to see what would happen? That was about 20 years ago, and I haven’t heard from her since. Still makes me sad from time to time. © Lathernowaitlather / Reddit
  • I lost my three closest friends in a single night. It was the night of my birthday party, held at my new partner’s luxurious (this will be important later) apartment, where I now lived. Among the 80 guests were my three closest friends: Bill, Julian and Sara, who had been my friends for 13, 18 and 12 years respectively.
    Bill arrived very irritated and declined to give a speech, despite having agreed to prepare and deliver one. Julian was in a terrible mood and monosyllabic all evening, and Sara walked around the party all night with a confused look on her face, telling my guests that she couldn’t believe that I could be living in such a nice place that was even nicer than hers!
    I realized that my 3 best friends had behaved so badly because they were jealous that I was living in such a beautiful apartment. I had always been the least successful among my 3 best friends, and that had never been a problem for me; I was genuinely glad for my friends’ good fortune. It seemed that the obverse was not true.
    After that night, I became more discerning about the people I let into my life. So though the experience was a very painful one, wiping out 3 long friendships in a single night, it was ultimately beneficial. Today I have friends who want the best for me, as it should be, and I rid myself of the frenemies. © Lavender B / Quora
  • Every single time that I would tell her I was interested in/talking to a guy, she would try to get with him. She was never successful, but it hurt that she kept trying. I confronted her about this in a very nice and civil way and explained to her how I felt about this. She apologized profusely and promised it would never happen again.
    And then it happened again. I just immediately cut her off after that, no explanation or words needed. She knows what she did. Haven’t spoken a word to her since. © W****eyMeAway- / Reddit
  • I was friends with a retired doctor. She was intelligent, fun, sarcastic. We had only been friends a year or so. I had a minor health issue that was really more aesthetic in nature. I told her about it conversationally.
    I did not ask her for medical advice, but she got in touch with a former colleague who specialized in that field and told me what she found out. Which was a very nice gesture. I thanked her sincerely for it, but politely disagreed with the conclusion, as I knew the exact reason it had happened.
    Apparently that set her off. She sent me the nastiest texts, full of vitriol about what a horrible friend I was. I wanted to work things out, so I asked her to elaborate. I was not confrontational. For every supposed slight she listed, I apologized.
    That was not good enough for her. She kept digging in. I wondered if I was seeing more hate than I should have. I showed the texts to another friend who didn’t know this friend. She shuddered and said, “Wow, those are below the belt.”
    At this point, I realized my former friend had showed her true colors. She was not willing to work on any conflicts to sort them out. She just wanted revenge. I knew I had to end the friendship at that point. She was like a snake; you never know when they will strike. © Audrey Vera Monroe / Quora
  • I did pet sitting for years and had a friend who needed a place to stay since the water heater had burst and her place was flooded. I let her stay at my place.
    When I visited home, I found that she had taken one of my cats to the Humane Society since he got injured. I would have taken him to the vet, but she just dumped him. I called immediately about him, and he wasn’t there. I kicked her out.
    I called again, and he was there (he was with the vet the first time I called). I paid the adoption fee to get him back and never spoke to her again. My cats are like my children: don’t mess with them. © Elizabeth Beck / Quora
  • I had a friend who I’d been there for, helped when he was down, gave him a place to stay. He wasn’t always a train wreck. But he had his moments.
    Years into all this, when I finally needed a favor, he was nowhere to be found because he wanted to go partying. I also couldn’t borrow his truck for help moving a piece of furniture, even though he wasn’t using it. There were several incidents in a row like this where he just couldn’t come through or help me out.
    I realized it was always just about him and his own world. He didn’t actually care about anyone else, and hence, wasn’t friend material. And honestly, my life has been better ever since.
    Cutting off toxic friends is one of the healthiest things you can do. It isn’t an easy or pleasant exercise. But it definitely feels like addition through subtraction. © Sean Kernan / Quora
  • He came to my house all kinds of angry because I wasn’t giving him enough physical affection. I’m happily married for 25 years, not to him. He was mad that a year ago someone had asked if we were dating, and I said no, we were friends. He said that it made him feel like he was put forever in the friend zone and never had a chance with me.
    Then he proceeded to argue with me about whether or not I was obligated to give him any kind of physical affection. I asked him why he didn’t think that his other friends owed him any, and he said, “Yeah, but I don’t like them that way.” As if his feelings for me somehow made him entitled to my affection. © Ydain / Reddit
  • I, F29, had 3 best friends. Among us, I was the only one who was single. None of them invited me to their weddings; instead, they gave vague excuses and shared photos from their special days in our group chat.
    Now that I’m engaged, they all expect me to invite them to my wedding. In response, I decided to send each of them an envelope. Inside, I placed a collection of photos from their weddings—only one person was missing, and it was obviously me.
    Along with the photos, I included a note that said, “We have a tradition of excluding someone from the weddings, and now it’s been passed down to me, just like a wedding bouquet. I’m next in line. Please don’t show up to my big day.” © Anna H.
  • We planned a trip to another country, in which she happened to have an online relationship with a guy who also lived there. The moment we arrived off the plane, and she found her BF, that was the last I saw of her until the end of the trip, where we met at the airport.
    Very awkward experience, she also wanted him to join us in the hotel room, and was upset when I refused to allow him in. Once we got back home from the trip, I never heard from her again. © iwokeuplikethis_001 / Reddit

They say family is everything: love, support, a shoulder to cry on... and, sometimes, a jaw-dropping source of secrets, scandals, and drama worthy of a prime-time soap opera. Turns out, the people closest to us can also be the keepers of the wildest, most unexpected bombshells.

